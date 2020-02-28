Black History Month celebrates hidden figures

February is Black History Month. It’s an occasion to recognize the contributions of African American men and women to society.
Fort Payne’s Grant Williams said he takes this time to admire inspiring figures like Harriet Tubman, Fredrick Douglass, Langston Hughes, Thurgood Marshall, Nelson Mandela, George Washington Carver and Martin Luther King.
Just this week, America lost one of its pioneers with the death of Katherine Johnson, a mathematician and physicists who calculated flight trajectories for NASA as portrayed by actress Taraji Henson in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.” As the title suggests, a lot of important people have gone unknown in mainstream history because they were black.
“Black History goes way beyond slavery,” Williams said. “It's important to recognize the achievements of black people I'm America, but it should be integrated into our history books instead of only talked about one month out of the year.”
He takes pride in watching progress as African Americans step up to assume more positions of responsibility and authority inside the country.
“I was very proud when Fort Payne elected its first black councilman [Walter Watson] and first black chief of police [Randy Bynum],” Williams said. “We’ve come a long way since 1973, when I was told by a policeman that I didn’t need to be in his town when it got dark. I won’t name the town.”
Recognizing such progress requires acknowledging the country’s troubled past.
Despite so many gains, racial prejudice remains reflected in disparities regarding wealth, income, criminal justice, employment, housing, political power and education level, among other factors.
“One of the saddest moments in my life was trying to explain to my daughter why other kids didn’t want to play with her. I told her that some people are just mean and that it wasn’t her fault. I taught her to treat everyone with respect and she’ll always be respected,” Williams said.
He expressed confidence that his daughter’s generation can experience an America where the color of a person’s skill makes them no different from the person standing next to them.
“We must teach our kids that they can be whatever they wish if they put forth the work,” he said.
Despite the struggles African Americans face, Williams said “the good in America outweighs the bad. We can achieve anything, but we must learn from the past instead of being victimized by it. We are still killing each other. That’s not a problem for America to fix. We must fix this within ourselves.”
The key, he said, is understanding systematic racism so it can be changed. Individual racism is widely deplored by most people, but institutional racism is less overt and far more subtle while existing in the operation of established and respected forces in the society. People either pretend not to know about it or feel incapable of doing anything meaningful about it, but Williams said there are ways to change situations that keep black people trapped in situations in which they feel exploited and discriminated against.
“If you want to improve race relations, you have to first be concerned, speak out and be active. The underground railroad, abolition of slavery and the civil rights movement would not have been possible without decent white citizens putting their social standing and sometimes life at risk,” he said.
