Ider police chase crosses state line

A report Thursday of shots fired led to a chase across state lines that put a Georgia middle school on lockdown briefly, according to Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone.
Ider police received a call about shots fired on County Road 141. When officers arrived a vehicle sped out of the driveway and officers gave chase.
Based on early information that the man pulled a firearm on a female and fired multiple shots, officers believed the suspect was likely still armed.
The pursuit continued with DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies joining, and notifiying authorities in Dade County, Ga. that the chase was headed their way. Dade County units joined the pursuit, according to Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross, as it headed down Sand Mountain on Highway 136.
As the pursuit headed into Trenton, Ga., Trenton police staged to assist and set out spike strips in the area of Food Outlet, successfully spiking the suspect vehicle’s tires, Cross said in a Facebook post.
The suspect’s disabled vehicle pulled in at a Dollar General Store near the intersection of Pace Drive, where the suspect fled on foot toward Dade Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown briefly because of the proximity of the incident.
The suspect was taken into custody before he reached the school.
Malone said the suspect, who faces felony charges in Georgia and is awaiting extradition to Alabama to face felony charges with Ider police was identified as Justice
Michael Reeves, 22, of Flat Rock.
Reeves is facing felony charges in the State of Georgia, and awaiting extradition back to the State of Alabama to face felony charges with the Ider Police Department, Malone said..
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investi- gating the shooting incident and there is a possibility of additional charges.
“It’s an absolute miracle that after a shooting, police pursuit through multiple jurisdictions and states that there was no serious inju- ries,” Malone said.
“It just goes to show the type of Law Enforcement Sheriff (Nick) Welden, Sheriff (Ray) Cross and Chief (Steve) Beaudoin keep on their staff.
“Thank God for these men and women who go above and beyond putting their lives on the line for their communities they serve every single day,” Malone said.
Cross praised the com- bined efforts of multiple agencies to keep the com- munity safe and quickly secure the suspect within about 100 yards of the middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.