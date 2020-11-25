Local retailers planning Black Friday Boutique Market, encourage shopping local for holidays

Fort Payne merchants are coming together for a joint Black Friday experience at the VFW Fairgrounds from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday.
Summer King, owner of The Blue Charm Boutique, said she wanted the holiday season to be more about shopping locally as opposed to Fort Payne residents going out of town or online in search of holiday gift ideas.
“Rather than going to bigger cities, we’re offering the one-stop-shopping experience right here at home in Fort Payne,” she said.
The event has attracted 55 local vendors who will set up within 10-foot by 20-foot booths inside the fairground buildings. They will offer products ranging from women’s and men’s apparel, children’s clothing, accessories, home décor, gift items and food. Entrance to the fairgrounds and parking are free. The address is 151 18th Street NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
King said the first 20 people in line will receive a free early bird gift from some of the participating vendors.
The event will offer “a little bit of everything, including Christmas décor,” she added.
Food, entertainment and hot cocoa will also be available at the event. It is an opportunity to see what variety is available from local retailers. Many of them are counting on strong holiday sales to help them become profitable after a tough year that included many stores shutting down for a portion of the spring during a public health emergency.
Wherever one shops this holiday season, it is important to remember that DeKalb County remains under a mandate for people to wear a face covering when interacting with people outside of their immediate household to minimize the risk of transmitting the COVID-19 coronavirus. This is most important when social distancing is difficult.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using hand sanitizer immediately after touching any common surfaces or shared items like door handles and hand railings.
