COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Panthers moved to 2-0 and celebrated their 100th season’s home opener with a 40-13 win over the Crossville Lions on Friday.
Crossville opened the game’s scoring on their opening drive when Trace Allen took a handoff on a reverse and raced 52 yards to the goal line to put the Lions ahead 6-0 early.
That lead wouldn’t last for long as Collinsville answered with six consecutive scoring drives. The first of those gave the Panthers the lead for good when senior quarterback Kaleb Jones called his own number and raced 45 yards to the end zone.
Jason Perez then hit his first of five PATs to put Collinsville up 7-6 midway through the first.
Perez later added a 48-yard field goal near the start of the second quarter.
Dalton Hughes then capped off Collinsville’s next scoring drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers then finished the half by scoring through the air on a 58-yard connection from Jones to Garrett Skelton, which made the score 24-6 at halftime.
Collinsville continued to pile on the points in the third with a 52-yard touchdown run by Michael Tucker, a safety after a high snap on a Crossville punt and a 2-yard pass from Jones to Carmen Barkley, which made the score 40-6 at the start of the fourth.
Crossville then closed out the game with a scoring drive that saw Noah Williams punch the ball across the goal line from seven yards out to make the final score 40-13.
The Panthers’ defense came up with three turnovers in the win on interceptions by Malachi Orr and Perez. Blake Sparks added a fumble recovery.
Kaleb Jones completed 5-of-8 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 102 yards and a score.
Kolby Lesley led the Lions with 16 carries for 75 yards.
Both teams will enter regional action next week. Collinsville will host North Sand Mountain while Crossville travels to face Etowah.
