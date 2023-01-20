Consulting firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood came to a comprehensive planning meeting Thursday armed with facts and ideas to shape the future of Fort Payne over the next generation. Speaking to a packed lunchroom at Little Ridge Intermediate School, the experts presented packets full of facts and challenged the natives to think about all the ways they can ignite positive change.
Urban Planner Bryan King said GMC will return in three to four months with even more data after analyzing the feedback contributed at the meeting. Respondents rated priority areas on a survey they left behind for local ideas.
To inspire cohesion, they presented a quote from the author Jane Jacobs: “Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody.”
Among the suggestions discussed:
• Building an overpass downtown that crosses the railroad.
• Adding sidewalks and bike lanes to key areas with the goal of improving accessibility by walking or cycling.
• Addressing a major shortage of housing with new construction.
• Beautifying important corridors such as Highways 35 and 11 while modifying intersections to create more order and improve safety.
• Adding trails to connect natural spaces to developed areas, including possibly creating a scenic overlook atop Lookout Mountain.
• Making zoning changes to open spaces up to appropriate development.
• Developing a strategy to grow and retain the youth population by bolstering employment opportunities, varied housing options and quality of life initiatives. Also, preparing to meet the needs of an older population.
• Targeting lower personal prosperity outcomes with quality education, job training and local employment opportunities.
• Reviewing goals and outcomes in an equitable manner that is inclusive of the city’s quickly diversifying population groups and addressing the unique needs of each group.
Using data from sources such as the U.S. Census, King said they determined that the poverty rate doubled from 12% in 2000 to 24% in 2020, with the median household income of Fort Payne residents falling by 19%, compared to a 2% decline statewide.
They also found that the average daily number of vehicles riding on Alabama Highway 35 in downtown increased 50% between 2015 and 2020.
The white share of the population fell by 15% since 2000 while the black population fell from 5% to 3% during the same period (compared to 26% statewide). Hispanic people have accounted for 79% of new residents.
“Some 93% want new businesses, 83% support multi-use trails and 75% support new housing,” King said. “The people who live and work in Fort Payne number 3,025, while 9,677 live elsewhere but work in Fort Payne and another 2,928 live in Fort Payne but work elsewhere.”
The share of city residents commuting 50 miles or more to work has nearly doubled from 10% to 19% since 2000. More city residents now work in places such as Rainsville, Huntsville, Gadsden and Scottsboro than did 23 years ago.
Bike lanes and trails are currently absent from the city’s infrastructure, so in order to relieve traffic demands and become more of an outdoor recreation destination, GMC recommends the city should invest in trails, bike lanes and alternate means of transit.
The need for a railroad overpass was also made clear with both halves of downtown becoming cut off from each other whenever a train comes through town.
Planning meeting focuses attention going forward
