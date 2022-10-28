We asked a few readers about their favorite spooky or Halloween-themed movies. Beware, there are some spoilers ahead.
Bill Potter, of Sand Mountain, went with a classic from the 1970s, “Rosemary’s Baby.”
“I was a child and it was the first horror movie I had ever seen. The fact that the little baby had cloven hooves was terrifying to me.”
Ashlei Morrow, of Fyffe, and Debby Carter, a former Scottsboro resident who now resides in Florida, both name-checked another classic from the late 70s, John Carpenter’s original “Halloween.” Carter said, “Without any real special effects, it was still a scary movie.”
Lenny Phillips, another Fyffe native, who now lives in Decatur, went even further back in time, naming “The Creature From the Black Lagoon” which he said he watched when he was only five years old.
“It took 15 years before I could look in a mud puddle without thinking that critter was just under the surface,” Phillips said.
Jane Simpson, an author and educator from Fort Payne, said she feels “the opening 10-15 minutes of ‘Scream’ and ‘When A Stranger Calls’ are, to me, both the scariest 10 to 15 minutes you’ll find in any movie. Terror at it’s best. But, overall, I prefer more subtlety. So, anything by Hitchcock would be my first choice. My personal favorite is ‘Vertigo’ but that’s just because I like Jimmy Stewart. ‘Psycho’ is wonderful as well.”
Hjordis Maddock Creel, of Fort Payne, named a Stephen King adaptation, “Carrie.” Creel said it was the realism of the movie that got under her skin.
“It was very scary for me, because I could see how the situation could really happen,” she said.
James Roberts, of Dawson, named “The Exorcist.” He said that while he doesn’t find the movie especially scary now, “it freaked me out as a child.”
Paul Parker, a Crossville native now living in Cartersville, Georgia, went with “Trilogy of Terror,” an infamous made-for-television anthology horror film from 1975.
“You try being a kid, watching this, and trying to get into bed while waling past end tables, stereos, the couch, and finally seeing the darkness underneath your bed. That little monster is under one of them just waiting to scamper and attack.”
Stuart Douglas Stanley, of Fort Payne, named “The Skeleton Key.”
Tori Lee, of Skirum, said it was “The Human Centipede” that freaked her out.
Kylie Morrison, of Crossville, and a high school student at Crossville High School, said she doesn’t really like scary movies all that much, but said she’s a fan of “Hocus Pocus.”
Fellow CHS student Thomas Luther expressed similar sentiments, naming “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Another Crossville resident, Ellie Smith, said she enjoyed the movie “Black Phone” but found it to be “more suspenseful than scary.”
Valley Head native Stephani Watkins Chaney, who now lives in Huntsville, said she’s a scary move fan in general.
“I like most of the ones I have seen, but it’s the psychological ones that get me. It’s not a movie, but the Netflix series ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ was great,” Chaney said.
Times-Journal Publisher Steven Stiefel, also a huge fan of scary movies, added his two cents.
“It’s the ones that stay with you for a few days after you watch them. The Brad Pitt movie ‘Se7en’ was a film noir as detectives search for a psychopath who bases each of his kills on one of the seven deadly sins. It’s terrifying because the premise is all too possible in the real world. The shocking ending is also up there with the one for ‘The Mist’. And it gave us one of the greatest lines ever, when the doctor tells the detectives that the ‘Sloth’ victim, a pedophile, ‘experienced about as much pain and suffering as anyone I’ve encountered, give or take... and he still has hell to look forward to.’”
Many of these movies can be found airing on streaming services or new ones such as “Halloween Ends”, “Nope” or “Bodies Bodies Bodies” can offer up fresh scares during the final hours of the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.