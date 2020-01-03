Census job recruiting events come to Fort Payne

The U.S. Census Bureau has begun recruiting applicants to assist with the 2020 Census count.
Ken Mayo, current DeKalb and Cherokee Counties census recruiter said, Census job sign-ups will begin Monday, Jan. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DeKalb County Public Library.
He said the purpose of the event is to answer any questions an individual may have and also to assist those who do not have access to a computer to sign up.
For those interested in earning extra income, Mayo said the 2020 Census offers competitive wages with weekly pay.
“Starting pay is $13.50 an hour and $15.50 an hour if you work after 6 p.m. and on Sundays,” said Mayo.
According to Mayo, you can work up to 40 hours and work your own schedule.
Authorized expenses such as mileage are reimbursed for employees doing fieldwork, Mayo said you get .58 cents per mile for the use of your vehicle.
He said there would also be another event on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Payne Unemployment and Career Center office.
He said they are hiring now with the main work beginning in March and would last until August.
The temporary positions feature flexible hours given individuals a wide range of opportunities to earn extra money.
Mayo said those who have access to a computer and internet and are interested could go ahead and apply online.
He said he “loves doing it” and has been involved with in previous years.
According to 2020census.gov, support local communities because the census results are used to determine your representation in Congress, and they help inform how billions of dollars are distributed for hospitals, schools, roads, and more.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderhold (R-Haleyville) said, “census data is used to determine nearly half of one trillion in federal funding that is spent each year on services and infrastructure,”
Those structures include schools, bridges, senior centers, emergency services, among other public works projects.
Join the 2020 Census team by applying online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
DeKalb County Public Library is located at 504 Grand Ave NW, Fort Payne.
