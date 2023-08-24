Britt, others suggest National Catfish Month

WASHINGTON, D.C., -- U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) recently joined Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and 10 colleagues in introducing a resolution to designate August 2023 as National Catfish Month. This resolution recognizes the importance of the U.S. catfish to our economy and praises catfish farmers and industry workers for their contributions.
“Nearly 33% of all catfish produced in the United States comes from right here in sweet home Alabama. Catfish is a vital part of our state’s economy, and I will always support our hardworking farmers and processors. I’m proud to join my colleagues in bringing forward this resolution to recognize the catfish industry’s contributions to our state and country,” said Senator Britt.
Senators Britt and Wicker were joined on the resolution by Senators Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Kennedy (R-La.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).
The full text of the resolution:
“Whereas the Catfish Institute recognizes August to be National Catfish Month;
“Whereas the States of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas recognize August to be National Catfish Month;
“Whereas the States of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Tennessee embody the Channel Catfish as their State Fish;
“Whereas the farm-raised catfish industry in the United States employs over 9,000 people and contributes almost $2,000,000,000 to the economy of the United States;
“Whereas the United States has 55,855 surface water acres used for catfish production in 2023, and catfish growers in the United States had $447,039,000 in sales during 2022;
“Whereas the average catfish farmer produces 6,800 pounds of catfish per acre;
“Whereas 99 percent of all United States farm-raised catfish are grown in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, and Texas;
“Whereas catfish is the largest farm-raised seafood product, by weight, in the United States, representing more than 50 percent of the food fish produced by the United States aquaculture industry;
“Whereas United States farm-raised catfish are consistently high quality and, unlike ocean-caught fish, are available all year long;
“Whereas United States farm-raised catfish are a sustainable and environmentally friendly seafood product;
“Whereas catfish is a lean fish and an excellent source of protein; and
“Whereas catfish is a versatile fish in cuisine of the United States, with a myriad of regional and national recipes to be enjoyed by all people of the United States: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That the Senate—
(1) designates August 2023 as ‘‘National Catfish Month’’;
(2) recognizes the contributions of all workers, past and present, that produce, process, and provide catfish for the people of the United States; and
(3) recognizes that purchasing United States farm-raised catfish supports farmers, jobs, and the economy of the United States.
