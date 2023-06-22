One guilty; one conviction affirmed in sex offense cases

One man was convicted last week of multiple sex offenses and the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction of another, who pled guilty last year to 22 sex crimes against children, according to Ninth Circuit District Attorney Summer Summerford.
Travis Wolfe was found guilty of two counts of second-degree rape, four counts of second-degree sodomy, six counts of second-degree sexual abuse; enticing a child for sexual acts, sexual extortion, and first-degree sexual abuse.
Wolfe, 35, of Fort Payne, was arrested by Fort Payne police in September 2022. His initial bond was set at $1,500,000.
Sentencing for Wolfe is set for August 28.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of Rex Duard Tidmore, a 65-year-old Geraldine man sentenced to life in prison without parole for the most severe of the offenses he pled guilty to in 2022, Summerford said in a Facebook post.
An investigation began 2017 after authorities heard from a confidential informant that Tidmore planned to purchase or kidnap a girl to keep locked up at his home for sexual purposes.
During the investigation, officers found evidence that Tidmore already had sexually abused a girl under the age of 12.
At his Geraldine home, a warranted search led to the discovery of child pornography and a sophisticated indoor marijuana growing operation.
Then deputy district attorney Summerford and Assistant District Attorney Stanna Guice prosecuted the case against Tidmore. He entered an open plea and Bell handed down the following sentences:
- Conspiracy to Commit Human Trafficking: Life in Prison
- Sodomy 1st degree: Life in Prison Without Possibility of Parole
- Possession of Obscene Material Involving a Minor (20 counts): Life in Prison for each count
- Manufacturing a Controlled Substance: 20 years
- Trafficking in Cannabis: Life in Prison Without Possibility of Parole
- Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance: five years
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: one year
