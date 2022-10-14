Couple finds that diagnosis strengthened their bond

Ken and Deanna Mayo.

 Facebook

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. A projected 287,500 new diagnoses will happen in 2022. 

Among the more than 3.8 million survivors of breast cancer currently in the United States is Fort Payne’s Deanna Mayo. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.