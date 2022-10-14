Couple finds that diagnosis strengthened their bond

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. A projected 287,500 new diagnoses will happen in 2022.
Among the more than 3.8 million survivors of breast cancer currently in the United States is Fort Payne’s Deanna Mayo.
In 2010, she was diagnosed with cancer in her left breast. To prevent it from spreading in her body, she decided on a bilateral mastectomy, which is a procedure to remove both breasts.
Mayo was blindsided by this diagnosis, as there was no history of cancer in her family. She suspects that a rush of hormones after she stopped taking her birth control and entered menopause may possibly have played some role in kick-starting the disease.
A study done by the National Cancer Institute confirmed that, in a data pool of more than 150,000 women, those who had used an oral contraceptive experienced a 7% percent increase in “relative risk of breast cancer compared with women who had never used oral contraceptives.”
Regardless of the cause, Mayo not only suffered the physical effects of breast cancer, but also the deep mental toll that it can take on its victims. She tried to put on a brave face for her husband, Ken Mayo.
“I thought I was handling it well,” she said. “But when I’d have a shower running, I’d be bawling, because I didn’t want Ken to know that I was really torn up.”
Despite the emotional toll, the couple pushed on. He tried to remain strong while comforting his ill wife. Still, the stress and pain carried through.
“You know, men and women react differently. The guy’s always got to be stoic. You may misunderstand that as ‘you don’t care’ when I know he did,” she said.
During the diagnosis, the doctor advised Ken that the best way to ease his wife’s pain would be to stick by her during the toughest of times.
“This is what a doctor told Ken: ‘Stick by your wife. I can’t tell you how many husbands say they didn’t sign up for this and leave their wives in the middle of breast cancer.’”
Tragically, a study on the topic reported on by Reuters found that women are six times more likely to become separated or divorced after being diagnosed with cancer. But her husband wasn’t one of those men and stayed by her side the entire way through the battle. They remain together today.
She credits his love and support for helping to sustain both her mental health and self-image. Both took a nosedive following her bilateral mastectomy. Following the surgery, she was left with at least 170 stitches across her chest.
“I look like Frankenstein’s monster because of the stitches everywhere,” she said, managing to find humor in the depressing episode.
Ken Mayo did his best to support his wife through this terrible time.
“It’s hard on both of us. In life, as a husband and a man, there are a lot of things you can fix, right? Let’s say the tire goes flat, I can fix that. Hey, the engine blew up. That’s going to be hard but we’ll get it taken care of,” he said. “Every other challenge in my life I was able to fix. It may take some time but I’ve got it. But I couldn’t fix cancer,” he said.
Finding strength in each other, they made it through the devastation, tears and pain. Even following a botched cosmetic surgery that gave Deanna an “double-bubble,” which is an implant malposition that occurs when the implant slips below the remaining breast tissue.
Despite these setbacks, they persevered.
Today, the Mayos run a business called AutoChem, where they sell automobile cleaning chemicals and supplies. Even being a decade past the original diagnosis, her scars and the difficult memories still leave a mark on her self-esteem.
“I’m getting ready to go to a high school reunion with Ken and my sister provides me with two dresses to wear. The first thing out of my mouth was, ‘oh, I love this dress -- It hides my breasts,’” she said.
She’s managed to overcome at least some of the mental anguish that accompanied her diagnosis and treatment, due in large part to the support of her husband and their friends and family offering up encouragement.
With the advent of new technologies, timely screenings and advanced treatment, future would-be sufferers may hopefully some day be spared the struggles they’ve endured.
