The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning this week to alert the public about a growing risk of attacks by “ideologically-motivated violent extremists” agitated about “perceived grievances fueled by false narratives.”
DHS periodically issues such advisories through its National Terrorism Advisory System. Local, state and federal agencies will provide specific information about emerging threats as additional information is identified. The public is encouraged to listen to local law enforcement and public safety officials.
A statement reads, “DHS does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot; however, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence.”
Authorities ask the public to report any suspicious activity or threats of violence, including online activity, to local law enforcement, the FBI Field Office in Birmingham at 205-326-6166 or by calling the Alabama Homeland Security Office at 334-242-0700 or emailing homelandsecurity@alea.gov. If there is an emergency, call 911.
“The public should only report suspicious behavior and situations (e.g., an unattended backpack or package, or someone breaking into a restricted area). Only reports that document behavior that is reasonably indicative of criminal activity related to terrorism will be shared with federal partners,” their website reads.
Suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or terrorism-related crime. This includes, but is not limited to:
• Unusual items or situations: A vehicle is parked in an odd location, a package/luggage is unattended, a window/door is open that is usually closed, or other out-of-the-ordinary situations occur.
• Eliciting information: A person questions individuals at a level beyond curiosity about a building’s purpose, operations, security procedures and/or personnel, shift changes, etc.
• Observation/surveillance: Someone pays unusual attention to facilities or buildings beyond a casual or professional interest. This includes extended loitering without explanation (particularly in concealed locations); unusual, repeated, and/or prolonged observation of a building (e.g., with binoculars or video camera); taking notes or measurements; counting paces; sketching floor plans, etc.
The ‘If You See Something, Say Something®’ campaign respects citizens’ privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties by emphasizing behavior, rather than appearance, in identifying suspicious activity,” their website reads.
Alabama residents reporting suspicious activity or threats of violence should be prepared to report who and what they have seen, when they saw it, where it occurred and why they consider it suspicious. DHS cautions that factors such as race, ethnicity, and/or religious affiliation are not considered suspicious. Some activities could be innocent—it’s up to law enforcement to determine whether the behavior warrants investigation. To learn more, visit https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/21_0127_ntas-bulletin.pdf.
