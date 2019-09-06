On Aug. 24 and 31, volunteers helped clean up the Lower Sulfer Springs Cemetery in north Fort Payne. The cemetery, which had no set maintenance schedules or crews, caught the interest of Joe Adams, of Rome, Georgia. Adams’ great-grandmother is buried in the cemetery and he said he was disappointed that more local families were not keeping up the property. More than 17 families in the area have ancestors buried here, along with multiple veterans’ graves that date back to the Civil War. After reaching out the Times-Journal last month, volunteers from the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps in Fort Payne came with lawn mowers, weed eaters and hedge trimmers to work on Aug. 24. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office also provided the help of their trustee inmates to cut the grass on the sides of the steep driveway on the west side of the cemetery. Adams also held a community work day last Saturday that saw family members of buried loved ones come to help. Adams said he would like to praise the local efforts of all the volunteers that helped in recent weeks. For more information on the Lower Sulfer Springs Cemetery Association and their clean up dates, visit them on Facebook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.