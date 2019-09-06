On Aug. 24 and 31, volunteers helped clean up the Lower Sulfer Springs Cemetery in north Fort Payne. The cemetery, which had no set maintenance schedules or crews, caught the interest of Joe Adams, of Rome, Georgia. Adams’ great-grandmother is buried in the cemetery and he said he was disappointed that more local families were not keeping up the property. More than 17 families in the area have ancestors buried here, along with multiple veterans’ graves that date back to the Civil War. After reaching out the Times-Journal last month, volunteers from the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps in Fort Payne came with lawn mowers, weed eaters and hedge trimmers to work on Aug. 24. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office also provided the help of their trustee inmates to cut the grass on the sides of the steep driveway on the west side of the cemetery. Adams also held a community work day last Saturday that saw family members of buried loved ones come to help. Adams said he would like to praise the local efforts of all the volunteers that helped in recent weeks. For more information on the Lower Sulfer Springs Cemetery Association and their clean up dates, visit them on Facebook.
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 86%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:19:42 AM
- Sunset: 07:02:27 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny. High near 90F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:19:42 AM
Sunset: 07:02:27 PM
Humidity: 94%
Wind: WNW @ 1mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:20:24 AM
Sunset: 07:01:05 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:21:07 AM
Sunset: 06:59:43 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: N @ 4mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:21:49 AM
Sunset: 06:58:21 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: E @ 4mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:22:32 AM
Sunset: 06:56:59 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:23:14 AM
Sunset: 06:55:36 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:23:57 AM
Sunset: 06:54:13 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Latest News
- Jones stops in Rainsville
- Gillespie Construction wins Boozer Bridge bid
- Man in custody for air conditioning thefts
- Community News
- Smith advances in executive management
- UGF campaign kicks off
- Debra McKee-Fowler to be the guest speaker at Women in Business Luncheon
- Living right? Thinking right? Acting right? How so?
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.