Elder care facilities around the country have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic because older adults are believed to be at a much higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. As of Tuesday morning, there were 8,120 confirmed cases statewide, 90 in DeKalb County.
Crowne Health Care of Fort Payne is a federal and state-licensed 123-bed facility at 403 13th Street NW providing skilled nursing care and rehabilitative services. There are no reported cases of COVID-19 there, according to Crowne Administrator Jim Turnipseed, who said his facility is prohibiting all outside visitors except for immediate family in end-of-life situations.
“We are making very good use of [video conferencing app] FaceTime,” Turnipseed said.
Employees have their temperature checked when coming in to work, and anyone with an elevated temperature is sent home. Everyone is checked for fever at least once every 24 hours, he said, and residents who are able to comply are wearing face masks to guard against the coronavirus.
Although nursing homes and assisted living communities typically share residents of advanced age, the two differ in the degree of around-the-clock care and monitoring. Nursing homes are more of a hospital-type setting, while assisted living residents may have their own apartment or suite and simply need assistance performing daily tasks like grooming, housekeeping, laundry and medication reminders.
Wills Creek Village at 1050 Airport Road provides area seniors with these assisted living services and offers in-house amenities that Administrator Tasha Hilyer said normally benefit residents with mobility issues but now also serve to protect seniors from being around infected people in the general population.
“Our residents have access to these services right here without having to leave,” Hilyer said.
This includes taking care of residents’ meals. Wills Creek Village is not accepting visitors, but they also have video conferencing capabilities so family can virtually visit. Hilyer said her staff is doing temperature and symptom monitoring daily as well, and all staff members are wearing face masks. Residents wear face masks when they are not in their rooms.
“In normal times, we provide transportation to local doctors’ offices, but this is on hold unless it is an emergency situation, so we have been assisting our residents with telephone conference calls with their primary physicians to limit outside exposure as much as possible. Staff members have been working around the clock to make sure all areas of the building are well sanitized and that our residents are in the safest environment possible,” Hilyer said.
Seniors also make up a large portion of residents in the 53 one-bedroom apartments at Fort Payne’s Spring Grove Retirement Village at 500 Turner Avenue SE. SGRV is a HUD senior independent nonprofit housing complex for persons over 65 years of age, operated by SPM Property Management in Birmingham, which issued a statement that “in this time of uncertainty, the well-being of our residents and staff are very important to us and we are committed to doing everything we can to keep everyone safe. In accordance with CDC’s social distancing guidelines to limit exposure, all apartment leasing offices are closed to visitors.”
Locally, the mental health of seniors is aided by workers like SGRV’s social worker and service coordinator Kandi Burt, who provides opportunities for seniors to stay active. She recently got them outdoors for a Side Walk Extravaganza sponsored by Heartlite Hospice for chalk art, 50’s rock and roll music and bubble machines as residents watched from their porches or through their windows.
“Most of the residents have been basically sheltering at home for weeks and needed some outdoor safe and fun entertainment,” Burt said.
Many seniors already struggled with loneliness and quality of life issues before the coronavirus.
Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer said 31 nursing homes in 17 counties are reporting COVID-19 positive cases.
“These reports involve residents, staff members or both at nursing homes in rural and urban locations. These nursing homes are following the reporting guidelines and implementing isolation procedures,” he said, predicting the number of nursing homes with cases will grow as more tests are administered and the results are returned.
“Our members have taken the threat of COVID-19 seriously from the start,” he said. “Most restricted or stopped visitation and began screening employees before state and federal government agencies required it. They continue to practice infection control guidelines from the CDC and isolate residents who test positive or are believed to have been exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive. For Infection control measures to be as effective, nursing homes need a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).”
Senior citizens are precious, and institutions are stepping up to make sure they remain protected during a time of great vulnerability.
