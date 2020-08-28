Rainsville sees new councilman, passes alcohol sales

The 2020 Municipal Election results for Rainsville from the August 25 election were posted Tuesday night.
Arlan “Monk” Blevins took home the win after facing Steven Fleming for the Place 1 council seat. Blevins received 1,012 votes to Fleming’s 545.
Blevins said after being absent as a councilman for eight years, he “really missed it.”
“I am excited to be back on it again. I love Rainsville and it means a lot to me, I am ready to give back,” he said.
Incumbent Councilman Bejan Taheri will keep his Place 2 seat earning 815 votes, defeating challenger Scotty Combs with 749 votes.
Taheri thanked all his supporters and everyone who worked hard. He said he is looking forward to the next four years.
Place 3 incumbent Rickey Byrum racked up 786 votes over opponent Marshall Stiefel who received 775 votes.
Byrum echoed Taheri and Blevins sentiments and said, “this is a complete city council with a mayor that can carry this city into the future. We are moving forward.”
Incumbent Councilman Place 5 Derek Rosson brought home the most votes with 1,038, giving him a victory over challenger Mark Huber, who received 471.
“I am very humbled, and it's like [Byrum] said every vote counts. I’ve enjoyed the last four years, and I am really looking forward to the next four years. I am blessed to be a part of a good team,” said Rosson.
Incumbent Rodger Lingerfelt was elected mayor without opposition while Incumbent Councilman Brandon Freeman qualified for Place 4 without opposition.
Lingerfelt said he is looking forward to working with the councilman for the next four years and plans to get a lot accomplished.
“It’s an honor and a blessing to be in Rainsville. I’ve lived here my whole life, we want to put four more years together and keep Rainsville moving forward,” said Freeman.
Voters in Rainsville also passed the Wet/Dry Referendum Resolution No. 06-15-2020 (B) on Tuesday that will allow the sale of alcohol in the city limits.
At the end of the night, the final count was 872 for wet versus 712 for dry.
The council approved the resolution in early June, placing it on the ballot for August 25, 2020, following the petitions submitted to Rainsville's city in which all votes were verified.
The petitions read: “To the Mayor and City Council of the City of Rainsville, Alabama: ‘It is petitioned that a municipal option election be held at the same time of the August 2020 election to permit the legal sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages within the municipality of Rainsville as provided under Section 28-2A-1 of Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended.”
Per Alabama law, any municipality with a population of 1,000 or more is allowed to vote on whether to go “wet” by a municipal option election.
Rainsville citizen Zane Mitchell, who spearheaded the wet/dry petition campaign, said he could not be more proud of the results.
“We want Rainsville to remain a classy, growing and striving city,” he said.
This is not Rainsville's first attempt to go wet. A Wet/Dry Referendum was on the ballot in 2014; however, it failed.
Rainsville will now join the three “wet” cities of Fort Payne, Henagar and Collinsville in DeKalb County.
Votes will be finalized next Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
