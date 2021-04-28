National Day of Prayer events next Thursday

Rainsville and Fort Payne will host events next Thursday in observance of The National Day of Prayer 2021 and all DeKalb County residents are invited to attend.
Founded in 1952, The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for our nation.
Rainsville Ministers welcome back the third annual National Day of Prayer event on Thursday, May 6, at 12 p.m. at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. Rainsville is inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. The event starts at noon in the parking lot of the coliseum. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors into the coliseum.
Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church David Cofield said, "We are observing our third annual National Day of Prayer in Rainsville, and this is a highlight for the Rainsville Minister's Fellowship to arrange because of the emphasis of our common belief in the one true God, expression of unity across denominational lines, but most importantly displaying the power of prayer."
Cofield said the event is promoted by the Rainsville Ministerial Fellowship. "We will be having leaders in our community as well as some pastors that will be leading different prayers for different segments," said Cofield.
The theme for this year's event is "Lord pour out your love, life and liberty," taken from Second Corinthians 3:17: "Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom."
"We invite everyone to come out to join in prayer for our communities, families, churches, schools, businesses and nation," said Cofield.
The guests leading in the prayer event in Rainsville are:
• Dr. Jason Barnette, Superintendent of DeKalb County Schools
• Rev. Chris Bell, Pastor of Rainsville Church of God
• Music will be led by Drew Garrett, Fellowship Christian Center
• Raymond Smith, Veteran
• Bejan Taheri, City of Rainsville Councilman
• Jimmy Traylor, Owner of Traylor Construction
• Rev. Woody Woodin, Pastor of Robertson's Chapel United Methodist Church, and Director of the Upper Sand Mountain Parrish
• Dr. Keith Wrenn, Associational Mission Strategist, DeKalb Baptist Association
Fort Payne National Day of Prayer services are planned for Thursday, May 6 at noon in Fort Payne City Park. The event's location will be near the Alabama Band statues.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be presented at the Big Mill Antique Mall Vintage 89 in the new restaurant addition.
"I think we've been doing this for about 15 years now, and what we do is get different churches to participate, not just one church, and we pray for our leaders, teachers, hospital and more," said event organizer Clara Washington.
Washington said the main goal is getting the community to gather and pray for our nation. "It's time to pray for our nation; That's the main thing, our nation needs prayer," said Washington. "Especially with COVID-19, so many people are hurting, and that's one reason we are getting together and praying for one another."
Encouraging and inspirational speakers are scheduled for powerful, united fellowship and prayer for all people including, first responders, elected officials, cities, county, state, nation and the world. Worshipful music with songs and instruments is planned for the event.
For more information on this event, please contact Clara Washington at 256-996-0178.
Organizers hope for a large gathering at both of the local National Day of Prayer events.
