Alabama will be one of the performers at the World Games Opening ceremony on July 7.
The World Games are returning to the United States in 2022 for the first time in more than 40 years. Over the course of 11 days, the World Games will feature events across 34 sports, showcasing some 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries.
The opening and closing ceremonies promise two nights of unforgettable performances celebrating the rich musical and cultural history of The Games’ 2022 host city Birmingham.
Officials announced in December 2020 that lead singer Randy Owen had joined the event as an Honorary Co-Chair.
"I’m happy to show the world what Alabama is all about. Our people are as diverse as the landscape in our beautiful state. It is my hope that we are able to bring that uniqueness to the forefront and let the light of Alabama shine out into the world,” Owen said.
Set for July 7 and 17, respectively, at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium, the ceremonies will feature musical and theatrical performances spanning a broad range of genres and generations.
With funk legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins serving as Master of Ceremonies, the lineup of also performers includes: Yolanda Adams, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Bo Bice, Sara Evans, Taylor Hicks, Jamey Johnson, Nelly, Pastor Mike Jr., Martha Reeves, Sheila E., Ruben Studdard, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Worth The Wait, and Yung Bleu.
Developed in partnership with the cohort of global partners and advisers, Birmingham, AL-based Audiostate 55 Entertainment has been brought on by The World Games to create and direct the ceremonies.
This year’s Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be a feast for the eyes and ears.
Each evening will showcase elaborate custom costumes, props and performances, set to the backdrop of one of the largest LED displays amassed in America.
The choreographed presentation of synchronized lights and immersive sound will feature a cast of over 700 combined performers across the two nights (including dancers, field pageantry artists and more), a 75-piece orchestra, and an array of choral ensembles including gospel, classical, and youth choirs, all embarking on a journey across the history of Birmingham, from its incorporation in 1871 into its future.
To learn more, visit theworldgames.org.
