Crossville man charged with robbery

A Crossville man was charged last Wednesday with robbery of a service station in Crossville.
Joshua Lloyd Edmonds, 34, of Crossville, was charged with Robbery 1st for the robbery of Fuel City, on Hwy 68 and 227 in Crossville, on Saturday, June 12.
Edmonds is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $60,000.00 bond. Crossville Police Department and Geraldine Police Department assisted the DeKalb County Investigations Unit on this case.
“Big thanks to Crossville Police Department for gathering much needed information and evidence to build a case,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “With the information provided out Investigators were able to solve the case and make an arrest. A working relationship with other agencies is a must this day and time when it comes to solving crimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.