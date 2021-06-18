Jett named Fort Payne superintendent

The Fort Payne Board of Education faced a difficult task finding someone to fill Superintendent Jim Cunningham’s shoes, but the search did not take long or require them to search very far. In fact, his successor was right next door.
At Thursday’s regular school board meeting, the school board named Fort Payne High School Principal Brian Jett as his successor.
He will take the reins when Cunningham retires Oct. 1. Jett has typically attended board meetings, frequently on the agenda seeking permission for high school athletic teams to cross state lines for competitions, so he is well versed on their policies and history.
Jett expressed gratitude to God for the opportunities in his life and said his wife Brandi and their daughters Allie and Ava Kate have “gone above and beyond in supporting me in a difficult job. They’ve been amazing. I am extremely excited, humbled and honored that the school board would believe in me and have the confidence to put me in this position. I’ve been a part of this school system for 25 years and it’s a huge honor.”
Jett said he is excited for his friend and mentor, Jim Cunningham, who will get to spend time with his family after decades of service to the community.
“You can’t replace Jim Cunningham. You can only take on the position after him and try to do your best and be who you are,” he said. “It’s makes you nervous because he has been such a stable part of our school system for 18 years. He recommended me to be hired for numerous positions that have led to this. It’s huge and extremely helpful that he will remain here until October in a mentoring capacity. It is huge shoes to fill, and I hope he is just a phone call away with the answers to a lot of questions. [Cunningham has] given me administrative opportunities that I could only dream about. My biggest dream was to be a high school principal and I was able to obtain that goal at the age of 37. I really appreciate him and the school board giving me the opportunity to lead a large high school and to live the dream. It’s been a great dream.”
Jett is a 1991 graduate of Plainview High School and graduated in 1996 from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science in education, with a concentration in social science composite. In 2000, he added with a Master of Science in education, with a concentration in education administration, also from JSU. Jett earned his third degree from JSU in 2006 when he completed an education specialist degree in education administration.
He thanked former FPHS Principal Ronald Bell, who he knew from going to church with him and from his days as an assistant principal at Plainview, for giving him his start as a high school Alabama history and world geology teacher 26 years ago.
“I really feel as though I owe my start in my educational career to [Bell],” Jett said. “He had the foresight to see I had a passion for teaching and wanting to coach, and I thank him everyday that he saw that inside of me and wanted me to be a part of this great institution.”
Jett was also assistant coach in both wrestling and track. In 1997, he became the eighth- and ninth-grade boys basketball coach. He then became head coach for the junior varsity boys and co-head track coach, under Steve Sparks.
Jett also thanked Laran Adkins for recommending him to be a half-time assistant principal at Wills Valley Elementary 21 years ago. In 2002, he became half-day assistant principal at Williams Avenue Elementary under Principal Shane Byrd. From 2003-06, he served as full-time assistant principal at Fort Payne Middle School under Principal Debbie Baker.
He landed his first position as principal in 2006 at Williams Avenue Elementary, where he stayed until January 2010, when he was hired as principal at Fort Payne High School. He has also served as athletic director, a government and economics teacher, assistant varsity boys basketball coach, varsity track coach and senior sponsor at FPHS.
Looking ahead, Jett said it is important for the school administration continue listening to students, parents, the faculty, the staff, community and the workforce while analyzing data and trends to prepare Fort Payne’s kids for the jobs of the future.
“We need to try to meet the needs of our aging workforce and guide our students so they will be well prepared, just like we’ve done with our current career pathways in health care, culinary, tv production, robotics and engineering. We conducted surveys and looked at trends in the surrounding areas and what was going to be needed. Our new construction pathway will bring plumbing, electrical and dry wall. Our aviation drone, green car and electrical pathways are a focus of study for the future,” Jett said.
