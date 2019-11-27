MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants to the Alabama Department of Corrections for programs that provide treatment for drug addiction and increase safety.
A $495,456 grant will provide a drug treatment program conducted at seven prisons in the state. The program includes education, counseling and urinalysis testing in order to reduce recidivism rates and break the link between addiction and criminal activity.
An $84,648 grant will be used to purchase and install video surveillance cameras at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton. The cameras help eliminate blind spots, aid investigations of misconduct and improve accountability. ADOC officials say they have seen benefits in other facilities that have installed similar systems in a short amount of time.
“There is no question that those who break our laws deserve the proper punishment based on their offenses, but they also deserve an opportunity for rehabilitation,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am hopeful that these grants will result in increased safety and a break of the drug addictions that so often lead to multiple incarcerations.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.
“Gov. Ivey has shown strong leadership in her dedication to justice, rehabilitation and safety, and ADECA is pleased to join her and the Department of Corrections in supporting these programs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.
Ivey notified ADOC Commissioner Jefferson Dunn that the grants had been approved.
