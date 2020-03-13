University of Alabama junior Brittany Pitts, of Fort Payne, was recently awarded a Silver ADDY by the American Advertising Federation of Tuscaloosa at its annual American Advertising Awards ceremony held on Feb. 21.
Pitts received the award for an editorial spread design from one of her UA digital art classes.
“I actually did not create this spread intending for it to be submitted,” Pitts said. “Mr. Cumberland, the professor who oversees the UA digital art department, reached out to me saying that the department wanted to sponsor my entry in the ADDY awards.”
According to the AAF national website, the ADDY awards receive over 35,000 entries every year from all their local competitions. The local competition is the first tier of a three-part competition. Pitts’ spread will move onto the district competition, which is judged from March 19—21.
The American Advertising Awards has two different awards levels — a silver and gold ADDY.
Pitts is a graphic designer for Capstone Agency, a student-run integrated communications firm at UA. She works as a graphic designer for The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations.
“Capstone Agency is filled with such talented and hard-working students, and awards like the ADDYs are a true testament to that,” said Kathleen McManus, Capstone Agency’s firm director.
“It is so exciting for our members to be recognized for their incredible work.”
As a double major in both studio art and advertising, Pitts is also a graphic designer for AdFed and UA Dance Marathon on campus.
“My art major really helps me learn technical design skills, while advertising aids me in learning strategy and ‘thinking’ skills,” Pitt said.
About Capstone Agency
Capstone Agency is an integrated communications agency comprised of top students at The University of Alabama, focused on strategic and innovative communications for its clients.
Capstone Agency strives to maintain excellent working relationships with current clients while growing in student membership and experience.
The agency was named the top student-run communications firm by the Public Relations Student Society of America in 2016 and 2018.
The agency currently has 143 members and nine clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.