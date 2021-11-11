Fort Payne man arrested on possession of child pornography

A Fort Payne was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography after investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was regarding possible underage pornographic material at a residence on County Road 659. James Robert Ball, 30, of Fort Payne, was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography (x12).
“I would like to thank Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for working so diligently and getting this case solved so quickly, protecting our children will always be our top priority,” said DeKalb County Nick Welden. “Child pornography is a despicable crime that affects all members of society and it will not be tolerated.”
According to dekalbcountysheriff.org, Ball was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on Tuesday. His bond is set at $90,000.
