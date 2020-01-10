Parole denied in kidnapping case

Parole was denied this week for Lester Nick Durham.
Durham was sent to prison for 15 years on Sept. 17, 2018 for a 2011 second-degree kidnapping case in DeKalb County. He has served just one year and nine months of the 15-year sentence.
WAFF Channel 48 News in Huntsville reported Aug. 13, 2012 that Durham “was charged in May 2011 after abducting his estranged wife at 5:30 in the morning from her Sylvania home. She was taken to a home in Henagar where she was assaulted and terrorized” for 17 hours until she was rescued by a sheriff's deputy.
WAFF reported Durham was originally sentenced in 2012 to three years for the kidnapping.
He was granted parole but was sent back to prison in 2018 to serve the full 15 years after he was charged with assault, testimony Wednesday showed.
In 2006, Durham also was sentenced to 10 years on drug charges.
The Attorney General and the Jackson County District Attorney opposed parole.
