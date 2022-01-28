It has been a full year since the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) got its therapy dog Luna. Since becoming a member of the CAC team she has already helped many children and staff members.
Since her addition, she has called the CAC her second home, her first being the home of her handler, Forensic Analyst Amber McPherson.
“Luna’s first year here at the CAC has just been incredible, she has been able to bring joy into some joyless situations,” said McPherson.
When McPherson was asked about what her favorite memory of Luna being at the CAC was, she had this to say.
“There are just too many to count,” McPherson said, “But what comes to mind is one day there was a young girl about 16 or 17 years-old and she came in to discuss about a sexual assault she had experience.
“When she came into my office, she just began to have a panic attack and was crying uncontrollably. Luna knew she was in my office and came in. She just sat beside the girl on the couch and began to comfort her. The girl immediately began to calm down and we were able to finish the interviewing process all because of Luna.”
McPherson went on to explain how the atmosphere of the CAC has changed for the better since Luna’s arrival. She said that “everyone just loves having her around. After I got her, I brought her immediately to the CAC building so she could get used to the environment. And now she greets everyone as if she’s known them her whole life.”
“Our routine is we wake up, get ready for work, and then get into the car to go. As soon as we come into the building, she says hello to our Administrative Assistant Sherri, and if there are any doors open to people’s offices, she says hello and sometimes even gets a treat.”
The CAC is not the only place that Luna goes to do her job. McPherson hopes to soon become a part of the county’s In School Prevention programs. This is when employees from the CAC would go to speak to children in schools and Luna would be able to accompany them, but this would be up to each individual school if she could go.
McPherson said that every day she goes to her father’s nursing home in Collinsville to have lunch with him and everyday she brings Luna along.
“She’s gotten so used to going there that now I can even let her off her leash because she stays right beside me.”
When asked how the nursing staff of the retirement home reacted to Luna being there, she said they love her.
“She’s gotten really good at waiting for people to approach her to greet them. Even when I’m in my father’s room some nurses come in and sit on the bed and say, ‘I just need some Luna love’.”
McPherson continued, “It’s such a blessing to witness the happiness that she brings to people. That’s the whole reason we got her in the first place, a dog has the natural ability to just put people at ease and she excels at that.”
To become a fully certified therapy dog is very rigorous. The process is very thorough, but also depends on the temperament of the animal. There is a difference between a therapy dog and a service dog. A service dog is trained to help someone who has a specific disability, Luna’s training is mainly geared towards remaining calm and having the ability to comfort strangers.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC) a dog must complete 50 therapy visits to earn the AKC Therapy Dog™ title.
Luna also must pass the AKC Canine Good Citizen test that trains obedience. Since she is now one-year-old, she will go and be tested on what it takes to be a therapy dog, and McPherson has no doubt that she will pass with flying colors.
“The only thing that she needs to work on is her patience but not when it comes to people, more like staying in one place for a long time. During interviews it’s nice to have her around because she makes the interviewee more comfortable. I want to work on her being able to sit during the whole interview process so she can be there to bring comfort throughout the whole process.
“She’s definitely going to get there,” McPherson said, “but most of her excitement and wanting to play instead of sitting still is because she’s still a puppy. As she grows and matures, she’ll definitely get the hang of it.”
McPherson has also created an Instagram account to document and share Luna’s growth and all the funny things she does. If you want to follow Luna and her activities check her out on Instagram at lunacactherapydog.
