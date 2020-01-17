Rehearsals underway for annual CAC Dinner Theatre fundraiser

Rehearsals are underway for the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center’s annual Eddie McPherson Memorial Dinner Theatre with performances planned for Feb. 6-8, 10, 13-15. The event was renamed last fall in memory of longtime playwright Eddie McPherson, who died Nov. 17 at age 57.
Eddie McPherson wrote, directed and acted in plays for the CAC and contributed 25 years of his theatrical talents to the cause, but his involvement with the organization had ended prior to his death due to the success of his writing career and work elsewhere.
This year’s play, “Deliver us from Mama,” is directed by McPherson’s sister-in-law, Amber McPherson. She previously directed a play two years ago when he was too busy with his job at a performing arts school. The cast members with lead roles in the upcoming show are Brian Baine, Margaret Wallace and Amanda Taylor. Performers Dennis Benefield, Rhonda Blevins, Miranda Chambers, Ronnie Osborn, Tony Dobbs, Todd Simpson, Adam Blevins and Madison Morgan will be playing multiple characters.
CAC Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley said although the fundraiser has a new name, it will still benefit the CAC.
Seating at performances begins at 6:05 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30. The play, which will be at Fort Payne First United Methodist Church, will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Front row tickets are $35 each, second row tickets are $30 each, and third and fourth row tickets are $25 each. Fort Payne First United Methodist Church is located at 206 Grand Ave. NW.
Call 256-997-9700, or go to 104 Alabama Ave. NW to order tickets.
(0) comments
