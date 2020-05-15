Mentone Arts & Cultural Center finds a home

The Mentone Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) has moved closer to realizing its vision with plans for an art, music, events and education center after the Mentone Town Council voted to sell the organization the former Kamama’s building downtown. The building will continue to serve the community as a public meeting place while providing locals and visitors alike with a restaurant, visitor center and multi-purpose room for events, educational classes/workshops and art gallery.
MACC Board President Ben Shurett said the 501(c)3 corporation entered into an agreement with the town to buy the structure at 5951 Alabama Highway 117 with a hoped-for closing date of June 30. The town bought the building last year as a place to hold voting, town council meetings and community gatherings - all of which it will still be able to do under the proposed arrangement.
“This is a win-win situation,” Shurett said. “It was becoming increasingly difficult for the town to manage that building, and MACC is eager to get busy with our mission of promoting arts and artists.”
The building is separated into three sections. On the left side, Kevin Dunlap, formerly of the Canyon Grill in Rising Fawn, Ga., plans to operate a restaurant called Elevation Bistro, where Plowshares once operated. The center portion will be dedicated to arts programming and public meeting space. The right side will serve as an information center for visitors and tourists. That section will also provide office space for MACC Executive Director Randy Grider.
“Arts-related programming will be the backbone of the center,” Grider added. “Mentone has a wonderful heritage involving art of all forms. Many talented artists live in this area and are inspired by its artsy atmosphere, scenic landscape and wonderful citizens.”
“We are particularly excited that this building, which really is sort of the heartbeat of Mentone, will now be bustling with activities and programs,” Shurett said. “Having this building alive again will be great for every business in town.”
Preserving the town’s ability to hold meetings in a larger space, especially while adhering to social-distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, is important since the Mentone Town Hall on the other side of the highway is not as large.
Among the activities planned for the new headquarters are classes taught by area painters, sculptors, dance instructors, as well as concerts by musical performers that visitors to the area can enjoy before or after a meal at Elevation. Quilting and knitting are also skills people have expressed an interest in learning. Art works could be sold to help support the educational classes.
“We are open to suggestions, and MACC will strive to play host to two or three different classes weekly, with some weekend programs offered to increase tourism to Mentone and DeKalb County,” Shurett said.
Plans include beginning some activities soon after taking possession of the building, and one of the first official events planned will be dedicating the building in memory of a late family member of MACC’s two earliest supporters, Dr. Charles O. “Soc” and Barbara Sennett, of Rome, Ga.
The Sennetts are well respected throughout the area and have long maintained a home in Mentone also.
“We are so pleased that the building will be named in memory of the Sennett’s beloved son, Charles O. “Chuck” Sennett,” Shurett said.
MACC will honor other donors and supporters during the following months in various locations throughout the center. More details on those honorees will be announced as those areas bearing their names become operational.
“MACC’s original plan was to construct a building just beyond Moon Lake School on Alabama Highway 117,” Shurett said, “but when this existing building became available, it was perfect for our needs and allows us to open and begin programming almost immediately. We are confident MACC programming will bring many people to our area and be a real boost to the local economy.”
To stay updated about the Mentone Arts & Cultural Center, visit https://facebook.com/mentoneartscenter.org.
