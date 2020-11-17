Christmas events take shape across DeKalb

Towns across DeKalb County are announcing their holiday community events. Many require groups to pre-register for Christmas parade or other observances. Here’s what we know about so far:
Fort Payne – Friday, Dec. 11 with lineup at the VFW Fairgrounds. Social distancing is required during the parade, which will span 21 blocks from start to finish. Applications may be picked up at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. There is no charge for float entries, $25 per vehicle for non-Chamber members. This year’s Grand Marshals are the Outfield Angels, a special needs baseball team for children of all ages and disabilities from across DeKalb County. For more information, call (256) 845-2741 or visit the Chamber office at 300 Gault Avenue N in Fort Payne.
The DeKalb County Public Library is again promoting its Candy Cane Lane Christmas tree decoration fundraiser at the Alabama Walking Park. Decorations can start after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, Nov. 18. Applications are available now for pick up at the library or by calling 256-845-2671.
The Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Department has not yet released information about plans for the Christmas in the Park festivities.
Organizers of Fort Payne’s annual Community Christmas Dinner are still considering ways to safely hold this event while taking precautions for COVID-19 and will be announcing details soon.
Rainsville – The Christmas Parade sponsored by the City of Rainsville and the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. The lineup in the Sam Ellis Drive area starts at 10 a.m. In the event of rain, an alternate date will be announced. The Grand Marshal will be Rainsville Chamber 2020 Person of the Year Mike Simpson. There is no cost to enter, but all parties must register and return a completed registration form to the Rainsville Chamber at P.O. Box 396, Rainsville, AL 35986 or drop it off at the Chamber office at 115 Main Street West (inside the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center). Cash prizes will be awarded to the best floats in commercial and non-commercial category: $500 for first place, $300 for second place, and $200 for third place. To be eligible, floats should be complete and present at the lineup location. Judging criterion will include overall visual appeal and originality. For additional information, call 256-638-7800 or email chamber@farmerstel.com. Registration forms can be downloaded from http://rainsville.info/.
Henagar – The Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 5 with a lineup at 4 p.m. at Limon’s. The Christmas at the Cabin festivities will follow the parade in the city park. For more information, call City Hall at 256-659-2122.
Crossville – Scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, with lineup at 5 p.m. behind the Crossville First Baptist Church.
Collinsville – The Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. For more information, call the Town Hall at (256) 524-2135.
Sylvania – The Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 with a start time of 2 p.m.
Fyffe – The Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 with a start time of 12 p.m. Lineup will be at Bur-Tex Hosiery. For more information, call Town Hall at (256) 623-7298.
Geraldine – The Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 with lineup beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Pine Street (on the south end from Hwy 227) and the parade starting at 2 p.m. Awards will be presented to the first, second and third place floats. Line-up will be directed by Donna Johnson. Walkers accompanying floats/participants are encouraged to dress in holiday attire. No four wheelers are allowed unless being used to pull a trailer. Entry forms are available to download at www.townofgeraldineal.com, can be obtained at Town Hall or requested by email from townofgeraldine@farmerstel.com. Complete and return the entry form to Town Hall by Dec. 9. For more information, call (256) 659-2122.
Ider – The Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call (256) 254-0379.
Valley Head – The town has cancelled its Christmas Parade this year but has tentatively planned a community tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 5, at sunset.
Mentone – No city-sponsored events are scheduled at this time.
If your community has a holiday event coming up, let us know by emailing us at news@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.