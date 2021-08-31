DeKalb RC Flyers to host toy drive for local Toys for Tots campaign

The 2021 Marine Toys for Tots is partnering with the DeKalb R/C Flyers on Sept. 11 for the Toys for Tots Fly-In.
For admission, Academy of Model Aircrafts (AMA) membership is required only for pilots and any type of remote controlled craft (airplane, helicopter or drone) is welcome. The landing fee is unwrapped toys with a $20 value and lunch will be provided for $5. All proceeds will go towards Toys for Tots and any donations are welcome.
Last year’s toy drive had 10,834 toys distributed throughout the Northeast Alabama area, with 1,249 (and 456 local families) children receiving those
donations, according to toysfortots.org. According to officials, the 2020 toy drive saw its own fair share of challenges with the pandemic, including distribution challenges and not allowing the public into the National Guard Armory.
Many groups came out to chip in fundraising and to provide volunteer work for Toys for Tots including Wigley Trucking, the Fort Payne Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) and the Alabama National Guard Armory.
Safety precautions were put into place throughout the fundraising, with I.D.’s of close relatives and other personnel being verified.
This will be the second year the DeKalb R/C Flyers will host a Toys for Tots fundraiser, with last year’s event being cancelled due to the pandemic. Glenn Bond of the DeKalb R/C Flyers said “whatever we collect goes to support [Toys for Tots].”
Food and refreshments are also donated for the event. The DeKalb R/C Flyers is a part of the AMA and is always on the lookout for new, potential sponsors to host.
This will not only be a public event, but this family friendly event is open to all ages and for all lovers of model airplanes, all for a good cause. All proceeds will be going towards Toys for Tots and all affiliations.
