Winter Storm Uri unleashed snow, ice and single-digit cold as it made its way through the state early this week.
A stark difference from the high temperatures over the weekend, temperatures early Tuesday morning were in the low teens in north Alabama with wind chills in the single digits. Even Alabama’s Gulf Coast posted temperatures well below freezing, with Mobile reporting a low of 20 degrees just before sunrise. Much of north and north-central Alabama woke up to a light coating of snow, with flurries lingering into the early afternoon.
The freezing temperatures overnight Monday and into Tuesday followed hours of sleet and freezing rain that pelted north and northwest Alabama Monday afternoon and into the evening. The treacherous and freezing conditions forced schools to close and warming stations to open. And the freezing weather was expected to stick around well into Wednesday, with overnight lows Tuesday and into Wednesday morning expected to be between 15 and 25 degrees in much of north and north-central Alabama.
In DeKalb County, higher elevations on Lookout and Sand Mountains saw snow fall as high as 6 inches in some areas.
Upcoming Weather
According to Meteorologist James Spann, Wednesday will be another dry day, but clouds will increase by afternoon ahead of the next cold front. The high Wednesday will be in the 53- to 56-degree range.
Thursday will be cloudy and colder with periods of light rain likely. Thermal values could be low enough for the precipitation to begin as a wintry mix over the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama Thursday morning, with potential for some snow and sleet. It’s a little too early to know whether this will bring any travel impact; we will be much more specific Tuesday. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will have a hard time getting past the low to mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a cold morning; temperatures will drop well down in the 20s. Friday’s high will be in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday will be dry, but clouds will increase during the day, and we expect rain to return Sunday as another cold front approaches. Highs over the weekend will be between 56 and 61 degrees.
