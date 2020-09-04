A Georgia man was taken into custody and charged with Section 13A-12-212 Unlawful Possession or Receipt of Controlled Substance by the Collinsville police.
According to a press release from Collinsville Police Department, the Collinsville police were dispatched to Collinsville Drugs pharmacy on Valley Avenue on August 25. On Monday, August 24, at approximately 12:15 p.m., an individual claimed to be a doctor from Mobile, Alabama, called in a prescription for an individual staying in Collinsville.
The pharmacist began checking all information for indiscretions, including the DEA number and doctor’s phone number, which appeared to be legitimate. After contacting the mobile doctor’s office and speaking directly to the doctor in question, it was learned the doctor was a female and not a male.
According to the doctor, the same type of incident occurred two years ago and since that time, she no longer calls in prescriptions and only gives hand-written prescriptions. The doctor also informed the pharmacist she did not provide a prescription for the person named on the prescription that was called in.
The Collinsville Police Department was notified of the incident. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on August 25, 2020, a male individual showed up to claim the forged prescription, at which time Collinsville Drugs contacted the Collinsville police.
The male was identified as Andrew Richard Israel, of Atlanta, Georgia, by the Collinsville Police and was taken into custody and charged with Section 13A-12-212, Unlawful Possession or Receipt of Controlled Substances.
Andrew Richard Israel is being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center under no bond. Collinsville Police Department would like to thank the DeKalb County Drug Task Force for their assistance with the case.
