Historically, the tri-state region has always been a major crossroads for commerce and DeKalb County is ideally positioned to serve as a distribution hub for larger surrounding markets.
Chattanooga has elevated itself in recent years as a leader in logistical technology. As commerce builds and companies expand, the nation experiences changes in physical and digital infrastructure. Roads and interstates begin to wear and broadband access becomes critical.
The Thrive Regional Partnership covers a 16-county region that includes Jackson and DeKalb as well as five northwest Georgia counties and the greater Chattanooga area.
The Partnership has unveiled its latest research project, the Greater Chattanooga Freight Hub (GCFH), with Georgia Tech.
The resulting research will be a resource to several sectors in the region, including the logistics and manufacturing industries and educational institutions that have supply chain and transportation professional programs.
“Called the heart of Freight Alley, this region is a critical logistics hub that supports our local industries and consumers. But, there’s a lack of centralized data that highlights how freight movement in one state or sector impacts quality of life in another,” said Debra Stone, Logistics Cost Analyst for McKee Foods and chair of Thrive’s Freight Mobility Coalition.
“This research partnership will provide planners, businesses, and elected officials open access to the information they need to make well-informed decisions that encourage safe and efficient transportation of people and goods.”
The GCFH data portal is intended to be a “living resource,” that can continue to adapt to the needs of area planners, industries, and curriculum builders.
