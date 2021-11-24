Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded funds totaling $480,000 to assist community action agencies in Alabama with programs aimed at helping lift people out of poverty.
The Community Action Agencies Association of Alabama is using funds of $450,000 to provide support to 19 Community Action Agencies across Alabama who offer programs that assist low-income residents with improving their lives and achieving self-sufficiency.
Each agency is different and offers various programs depending on the needs of their area. The programs can include assisting with GED testing fees, food assistance, rental assistance and utility assistance.
The Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is using funds of $30,000 to support a program that provides food to low-income senior citizens and disabled individuals in Marion and Winston counties.
“By assisting those most in need, community action agencies can provide a path to a better life for many families and individuals,” Gov. Ivey said. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving this week, we are also reminded how important it is to help those in need. I am pleased to provide these funds to these agencies who work every day to give those who need a helping hand to improve their lives and lift themselves out of poverty.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds allocated by the Legislature in the Alabama General Fund budget. ADECA manages a wide array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, workforce development, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.
“ADECA is proud to support Gov. Ivey’s efforts to improve the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Our partnerships with these agencies across the state continues to make an impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.