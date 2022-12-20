Boys in the Band bring down the house

The fourth time around, the magic hadn't faded as The Boys in the Band, an Alabama tribute show, held another benefit concert at the DeKalb Theatre.
During the Dec. 16 performance, none other than Randy Owen joined John Michael Weatherly, Matty Croxton, Braxton Harris, Justin Walden, Daniel Barker, and Craig Jacoway on stage to sing hits like "Dixieland Delight" and "My Home's in Alabama."
"This has definitely become my favorite weekend of the year since we started in 2019," said Weatherly.
"With so much division in the world today it is very fulfilling to see our community come together and honor our hometown heroes. I don’t think I’ll ever 'get used' to sharing a stage with Randy Owen, and I am truly grateful for his and Alabama’s support."
He said this year's show was especially meaningful paying tribute to Jeff Cook, who passed away last month, and also having Megan Mullins Owen join them to pay tribute to her brother Marcus, the original guitar/fiddle player who passed away late last year.
Weatherly, who performs as Owen, said, “Jeff’s music and legacy will live on in Randy and Teddy, his family and the community we still call home."
When the Friday show quickly sold out, a second performance was added the following night.
"On behalf of the band I want to offer our sincere appreciation to our volunteers, especially Johnna and Tim Harris, our families, Mr. And Mrs. Owen, Eddie Smith, and all of you who came out to jam with us. We all feel so very fortunate to be able to share Alabama’s timeless music. Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.