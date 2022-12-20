Boys in the Band bring down the house

Randy Owen of Alabama joins The Boys in the Band onstage during last weekend's concert at the DeKalb Theatre.

 Steven Stiefel

The fourth time around, the magic hadn't faded as The Boys in the Band, an Alabama tribute show, held another benefit concert at the DeKalb Theatre.

During the Dec. 16 performance, none other than Randy Owen joined John Michael Weatherly, Matty Croxton, Braxton Harris, Justin Walden, Daniel Barker, and Craig Jacoway on stage to sing hits like "Dixieland Delight" and "My Home's in Alabama."

