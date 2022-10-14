Canyon Center hosts program on dealing with venomous snakes

Pictured, from left: Jimmy Stiles and Raymond Corey, herpetologists at the event.

 

 Cori Simmons | Times-Journal

One of the scariest news stories of the summer was an increase in the snake population as a heat wave forced the reptiles to venture out from their nests in search of water sources. 

A number of Facebook posts showed large snakes discovered in yards, many of them killed out of fear when the better action, according to experts, is to call authorities so the creatures can be safely re-located away from yards where they can be hard to see and accidentally step on, which may cause a snake to react by striking.

