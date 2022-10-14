Canyon Center hosts program on dealing with venomous snakes

One of the scariest news stories of the summer was an increase in the snake population as a heat wave forced the reptiles to venture out from their nests in search of water sources.
A number of Facebook posts showed large snakes discovered in yards, many of them killed out of fear when the better action, according to experts, is to call authorities so the creatures can be safely re-located away from yards where they can be hard to see and accidentally step on, which may cause a snake to react by striking.
On Wednesday, Jacksonville State University’s Little River Canyon Center hosted a presentation on venomous snakes with an emphasis on training local first responders on how to recognize and safely handle the reptiles.
The program was led by Jimmy Stiles and Raymond Corey, experienced herpetologists who have spent years trying to educate proper environmental awareness. Stiles has been doing environmental education in Alabama since the early 90s,
eventually getting a Ph.D. from Auburn in herpetology. Corey serves as the president of the Alabama Herpetological Society and manages a Facebook page with nearly 30,000 people, dedicated to answering any and all questions involving reptiles. They went over multiple different species, including native and non-native venomous snakes, and how to properly handle the animals to keep both humans and animals safe.
The focus was mainly on the 6 native venomous snakes, which are coral snakes, copperheads, cottonmouths, pygmy rattlesnakes, eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, and timber rattlesnakes. The ability to identify the snake and if it’s dangerous is the first step. Many people rely on a pattern or color to help identify a snake. However, this isn’t always reliable, as many snakes have so many variations in their genetics that using one characteristic to identify them is borderline ignorant.
“One thing I tell people a lot is ‘you know it’s a copperhead or any venomous snake because of the way it is.’ Right? Don’t ever use one thing to tell you what it is.” Stiles gave this advice and followed it up by trying to identify certain behaviors that a venomous snake might use. Such as the fact that many venomous snakes hold their head at a nearly 45-degree angle, with their neck coiled in an S shape.
Another common tactic used to identify dangerous snakes is the eyes. Several snakes (especially pit vipers such as rattlesnakes and cottonmouths) have vertically elliptical pupils. These vertical pupils can look like a cat, with a thin pupil pointing upwards in the eye. The problems with this tactic is that first off, to see the snake’s eyes properly, you have to be very close to the snake. Which is a terrible idea, especially if you’re unsure whether or not that snake is dangerous or not.
The other problem with the use of eyes as identification is that the pupils on a snake can change. The less light there is around, the more round the pupil will be so the snake’s eyes can absorb more light. When this happens, the eye appears very round, which can be a misnomer. As they went over all of these tactics, Stiles and Raymond reiterated that the best way to identify a dangerous snake is “because of the way it is.”
Whether you’re facing a copperhead, cottonmouth, or even a timber rattlesnake, they all give off certain behaviors to let you know that these are dangerous animals who can hurt you. Whether it’s the way they hold their head, a cottonmouth flashing its telltale throat, or a rattlesnake giving you an audible warning, you will know very quickly how cautiously you should approach that snake.
