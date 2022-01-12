Steve Marshall officially qualifies for Alabama Attorney General on Republican ballot

On Monday, Steve Marshall officially qualified for Alabama Attorney General on the Republican ballot. Marshall is seeking his second term as Alabama's 48th Attorney General.
Following qualifying at the ALGOP Headquarters in Birmingham, Marshall said, "It has been a privilege to serve as Attorney General for the last five years. Being Attorney General is a professional passion of mine to be able to work with law enforcement in our state. There is still work to be done, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to serve another four years. Marshall mentioned two areas of priority for his office for the next four years.
Marshall said, "Number one, doing the things we need to do to support Alabama law enforcement to keep Alabama communities safe. Over the last year, we've seen a rise in violent crime. We want to be very proactive in giving law enforcement the opportunity to deal with those issues. Second, we will continue to defend Alabama's sovereignty. As recently as last week, being engaged in the push back against the Biden vaccine mandates and to be able to make sure that we defend Alabama's ability to make decisions about what's best for the people of this state."
For more information, please go to www.marshallforalabama.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.