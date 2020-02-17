Fort Payne Parks and Recreation to begin lacrosse, free intro clinic

The Fort Payne Park & Recreation is hosting an Intro to Lacrosse Clinic on March 14 at the Fort Payne Sports Complex.
Robin Brothers, Fort Payne Parks and Recreation director said, “we are excited to be able to bring lacrosse to Fort Payne.”
The clinic attendance is free and will feature the US Lacrosse on site along with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Bridgewater College, and the University of Montana Griz.
Check-in is at 10 a.m. with the intro to Lacrosse Clinic commencing at 10:30 a.m. and ending at noon.
Brothers said the US Lacrosse has been “great” to work with.
According to uslacrosse.org, the US Lacrosse is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to providing a leadership role in virtually every aspect of the game.
As the sport’s national governing body, they provide national leadership, structure, and resources to fuel the sport’s growth and enrich the experience of participants.
“Thanks to Larry Johnson for bringing us this opportunity to show our youth and community the sport of lacrosse,” said Brothers.
The clinic will also include a noon lunch followed by a Collegiate Lacrosse game between UNC Charlotte and Bridgewater at 2 p.m. Admission to the game is free and available to the public.
The clinic is open to ages six to 18 and Brothers said participants must pre-register by Feb. 28.
Registration is available at the Wills Valley Recreation Center or by contacting Brothers at rbrothers@fortpayne.org to receive a registration form.
For more information, contact Robin Brothers via the email provided or call 256-844-6571. The Fort Payne Sports Complex is located at 101 45th Street NE, Fort Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.