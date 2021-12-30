Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $6.8 million to help provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims as well as training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies.
The funds will provide services including safe shelter, crisis lines, counseling, referrals, advocacy, community education and prevention services.
“Sadly, domestic violence affects some Alabama families and residents, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services to help them navigate the process of preventing further abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations who help victims as well as assist with investigations.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.
“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to helping victims of domestic abuse by making sure they and those who are assisting them have the resources and training they need,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
The following grants were awarded to organizations that provide direct services:
• Baldwin Family Violence Shelter (Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe): $62,045
• Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Mobile, Clarke, Washington): $55,000
• Penelope House (Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, Washington): Two grants totaling $421,804
• City of Andalusia (Covington): $134,400
• The House of Ruth Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike): $79,176
• SABRA Sanctuary Inc. (Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter, Wilcox): $167,200
• Legal Services Alabama, Inc. (Autauga, Bullock, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Pike): $82,984
• Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery): $110,575
• Columbus Alliance for Battered Women, Inc. (Russell): $42,990
• Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell, Tallapoosa): $152,000
• SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc. (Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Shelby): Three grants totaling $868,504
• King’s Home (Jefferson, Shelby): $480,960.
• SAN Inc., better known as Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa): $50,908
• Domestic Violence Intervention Center (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Tallapoosa): $85,000
• 2nd Chance Inc. (Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah, Talladega): Three grants totaling $573,146
• Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Walker): $27,448
• Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (Blount, Cullman, DeKalb, Jefferson, Marshall, St. Clair, Shelby, Walker): $92,377
• Victim Services of Cullman Inc. (Cullman, Winston): Two grants totaling $98,853
• Safeplace, Inc. (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, Winston): $120,000
• One Place of the Shoals (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion): Two grants totaling $171,680
• Domestic Violence Crisis Services (Marshall): Two grants totaling $244,802
• Crisis Services of North Alabama, Inc. (Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Morgan): Three grants totaling $1.1 million
• Crisis Center Inc. (Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker): $496,000
• Tuscaloosa SAFE Center (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa): $195,000
• Family Services of North Alabama (DeKalb, Marshall): $170,000
• AshaKiran (Jackson, Limestone, Madison): $153,869
• Alabama Coalition Against Rape (statewide): $223,200
• University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa): $357,000
