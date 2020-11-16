Over 350 students from across the country are being recognized for their academic accomplishments at Bethel University. Dr. Kimberly Martin, Bethel University Vice President, announced the College of Professional Studies Dean’s List for the term ending Sept. 30, 2020.
Martin commented, “Our College of Professional Studies Dean’s List students work so hard to maintain top grades in the classroom while also managing other responsibilities such as full-time work, families and community involvement. We are so proud of their effort and their academic excellence!”
To qualify for the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a GPA of 3.70 or higher in the term ending Sept. 30, 2020.
“This term, our Dean’s List included students from 20 states who are excelling academically in our online or on-campus programs,” Martin said. “We strive to offer programs that allow students to succeed from anywhere life takes them.”
Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, Tenn. The College of Professional Studies is home to all of Bethel University’s adult degree programs, offering both on-campus and online courses.
For more information about the College of Professional Studies, contact Mikki McLeary at mclearym@bethelu.edu or 731-415-2038, or go to BethelU.edu.
