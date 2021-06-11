'The Best Small Race in America' welcomes runners next week

Runner enthusiasts mark your calendars, the Rainsville Freedom Run 5K and 10K 12th annual race is next Saturday, June 19 at DeKalb County School Coliseum.
Freedom Run Event Coordinator Jerry Clifton said this is going to be their first year at the new location, which will give participants who may still have COVID-19 concerns the opportunity to participate and feel comfortable running.
He said the new location would provide a larger area for people to spread out during the awards ceremony as well as for those preparing the food.
“The DeKalb County School Coliseum will be a permanent location,” Clifton said. “Broadway [Baptist Church] was great and we love them, but in 2019 we had just outgrown it.”
For the race to continue to grow, Clifton said they needed a location with room to expand.
Registration price is $30 and will increase to $35 after Friday, June 18 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. To register, visit runsignup.com and search Rainsville Freedom Run 10K and 5K or visit the Rainsville Freedom Run Facebook page to follow a link.
The first 500 registered runners will receive the 12th Anniversary Dri Fit shirt plus a race bag.
The annual run brings runners from all parts of the country ranging from five years old to 91 years old.
“Some will run, some will walk but all will have a great time,” he said. “Far from the event itself, they will be taking part of a community and something that has raised over $325,000 in 12 years bringing blessings to folks all over the world.”
Proceeds from the 2021 Freedom Run remain in the community, helping local citizens through donations that benefit local charities including, The Summit, Running for Uganda, Kids Bolt, Turning Point Pregnancy Center, DeKalb County Animal Shelter, Care Packages For Our Troops, Distinguished Young Women of DeKalb County, Chattanooga Homeless Shelter, Shop With A Cop, The Sam Foundation and Feed My Starving Children.
“We appreciate all the communities coming together and helping us with either sponsorship of the race, donating door prizes or volunteering on the day of the race,” said Clifton. “All the different things that happen on that day and weekend help make it the best small race in America.”
Among the many elite runners attending this year's race are Shannon Miller Bain, Jen Davis, Gisela Olalde and Shawnna White of South Carolina.
The overall prize money for males and females are as follow:
• 10K 1st place - $1,000, 2nd place - $800, 3rd place - $600, 4th place - $400 and 5th place - $200
• 5K 1st place - $600, 2nd place - $400, 3rd place - $300, 4th place - $200 and 5th place $100
In addition, Clifton said cash prizes would also be awarded to male and female overall age group winners in the amount of $50.
“Most of the $10,000 door prizes we are going to be given away this year are going to be cash,” he said. “We have a few miscellaneous items but most of them will be $100 or $50.”
Race Packet pick-up and in-person registration are Friday, June 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 (race day) from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
DeKalb County Schools Coliseum is located at 1504 Main St. E in Rainsville.
For more information, or to register for the Freedom Run, visit runsignup.com and search Rainsville Freedom Run 10K and 5K or visit the Rainsville Freedom Run Facebook page to follow a link.
