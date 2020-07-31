A two-vehicle crash at 8:20 p.m. Friday, July 24, claimed the life of a Leesburg man.
Jimmy Jake Ford Jr, 35, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead on the scene. Ford was a passenger in a 2001 Toyota 4Runner being driven by Logan Bradley, a 22-year-old female from Sylvania. Bradley, who also was not wearing her seatbelt, was injured and transported by ambulance to Gadsden Regional. The 4Runner collided head on with a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Isaac Jones, 18, of Collinsville. Jones and a female passenger, Brittany Patterson, a 20-year-old female from Union Grove, were transported by ambulance to DeKalb Regional.
The crash occurred on US Highway 11 four miles north of Collinsville. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.