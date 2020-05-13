The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reviewing Governor Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order and finalizing plans to resume normal operations at its Driver License Division locations across the state.
ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Public safety is a top priority for ALEA. In March, when Governor Ivey declared this state of emergency in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we and other state agencies were charged with determining how to best ensure continued operations without risking the health of the public or our personnel.”
The agency will continue to adhere to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines concerning hygiene, as well as the use of personal protection equipment and other safeguards, to combat the spread of the virus during in-person Driver License transactions.
