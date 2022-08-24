The Fort Payne City Council held a work session last week to discuss efforts to secure more state and federal grant money to address some ongoing challenges.
They visited the local Congressional delegation earlier this year and seek infrastructure funds for projects such as a railroad overpass or eliminating the deadly turn on Alabama Highway 35 referred to as Joe’s Truck Stop. The city must also complete sewer projects.
At the work session, the council discussed who should represent the city’s interests in Montgomery and Washington. With so many communities competing for limited funds each year, advocates can provide expertise, history, context and perspective on key issues benefitting local constituents.
Jason Harper has helped the city as it prepares a comprehensive long-term plan. Harper graduated from Geraldine and is originally from Dawson but now lives in Guntersville and said he has a child enrolled at Cornerstone Christian Academy. His past work experience includes serving as a district field representative for Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville.
Another person the council is considering contracting with as an advocate is Shannon Scruggs Campagna, a 1986 graduate of Fort Payne High School who is currently vice president at Van Scoyoc Associates, where she represents several organizations before Congress and federal agencies.
During a Wednesday work session attended by Harper, some council members expressed a desire to move forward before the Sept. 14 date set with Campagna for a Zoom call.
Council members asked Harper questions about how consulting works as they hope to persuade lawmakers to include Fort Payne’s needs in more conversations about appropriations. He was careful to manage expectations as he told the council “advocacy or hiring a grant writer is not a magic wand.”
Among the projects the council identified on a wish-list back in 2020:
• Connecting sewer lines to eliminate pump stations on 49th Street and Terrapin Hills, while completing the middle section at “Dead Man’s Curve” to connect to Airport Road.
• Building recreational facilities on 296-acres located next to Vulcraft and extending up to the brow of Lookout Mountain, possibly starting with an amphitheater. The site was originally intended for use as a new sports complex before the council voted to say money by renovating its current facility.
• Securing state and federal funds to match millions previously earmarked for a solution to Joe’s Truck Stop and a railroad overpass. Among the solutions discussed are an extension of Wallace Avenue to straighten the road and bypass the sharp curve and concrete slab J.D. Faulkner erected in the late 1950s to protect his family’s property from runaway trucks that lose their brakes. That proposal would move the turn to 8th Street South, possibly in combination with a railroad overpass since motor traffic frequently backs up as trains heading in different directions routinely switch tracks along downtown. Another alternative discussed is keeping the turn by installing a runaway truck ramp like the ones drivers see on steep mountain drives like Monteagle outside Nashville. Either option will involve acquiring land and require millions of dollars.
It may still take months or years for the city to see its proposed infrastructure projects make headwind into legislative discussions, but Fort Payne is eager to have a voice representing their interests in the pursuit of grant money, providing expertise in relevant matters.
The council may end up voting on whether to contract these services at its next regular meeting on Sept. 6 if it does not keep the Sept. 14 appointment with Campagna.
