The Fort Payne City Council held a work session last week to discuss efforts to secure more state and federal grant money to address some ongoing challenges. 

They visited the local Congressional delegation earlier this year and seek infrastructure funds for projects such as a railroad overpass or eliminating the deadly turn on Alabama Highway 35 referred to as Joe’s Truck Stop. The city must also complete sewer projects.

