Several items were on the agenda at the DeKalb Board of Education meeting this past Thursday night. A major item was the proposal to increase store workers’ salaries.
Previously, store workers in the county school system were being paid $9.69 an hour.
However, in conjunction with the county’s other efforts to increase wages to a livable standard, Superintendent Wayne Lyles included this in his recommendations on Thursday evening.
The proposed salary increase would see store workers salaries jump to $11.00 an hour to compete with surrounding areas and rates. This proposal was accepted and passed, effective Nov. 1, 2022.
The Board also approved a list of several retirements or resignations, listed below:
Barbara Neel, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Valley Head High School, retirement, effective Jan. 1 2023.
Charlotte Bouldin, the head custodian of Planview High School, retirement, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Scarlet Sims, an itinerant accelerated reading instruction local reading specialist at Sylvania High School, resignation, Nov. 2, 2022.
Lana Bloxom, a child nutritional program worker for Geraldine High School declined the position.
Lorrie Waycaster, an English teacher for Fyffe High School, resignation, effective Dec. 30, 2022.
Brent Casey, elementary teacher for Crossville Elementary School, resignation, effective Dec. 11, 2022.
And finally, Ashley Phillips, an itinerant special education paraprofessional, resignation, effective Dec. 17, 2022.
Several educators and employees were also announced to have received their certifications in their respective fields.
Suzanna Smith, an itinerant speech pathologist for Henagar High School.
Brittany Stuart, an elementary teacher for Crossville Middle School.
Holly Connell, a band director for Plainview High School.
Gena Sims, an interim band director for Plainview High School.
Kim Wooten, a CNP worker for Geraldine High School.
Billy Carroll, a custodian for Plainview High School.
Tim Coppick, an assistant custodian for Crossville Middle School.
Jennifer Black Knight, a bus driver for Ider High School.
Joey Smith, CNP worker for Fyffe High School.
The Board would then adjourn and set the date for their next meeting on Jan. 19, 2023 to finish the night.
