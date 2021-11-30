The Collinsville Rescue Squad is readying for its upcoming rescue Christmas initiative as it looks to help community members in more than just times of emergency.
"This is our first year holding this program and we are all so excited to start this new adventure," said Melissa Mitchell of the Collinsville Rescue Squad.
She said the group began discussing additional ways to support their community this past spring.
While tossing around ideas, Mitchell said Captain Travis Butler brought up the squad engaging in a local Christmas program. The idea resonated with the group who decided to move forward with a similar holiday plan.
Part of their year-long fundraising involved several yard sales, among community donations.
"The Collinsville Rescue Squad did some intense fundraising throughout this year," said Jennifer Pruitt of the CSQ. "We managed to raise a little over $3,000."
Mitchell said several people, churches, companies and the Town of Collinsville donated merchandise for the sales, with some donations coming from out-of-town businesses.
The group decided a good start to their first year was to sponsor 20 to 25 kids for Christmas.
Reaching out to the school and community for potential candidates who had a financial hardship this year, Pruitt said members of the squad then reached out to the guardians of those children to find out what the child needed and wanted for Christmas.
"We divided the money we raised between the 25 kids," said Mitchell. Members of the squad then shopped and purchased several gifts for each child, as well as stocking stuffers.
On Monday, Dec. 6 the Collinsville Rescue Squad will host a Christmas party for the participating children featuring food, drinks and a visit from Old Saint Nick and the Grinch.
"We will be feeding the families at the squad building and the kids will get to visit with Santa," Mitchell said. "They will each be getting their bag of presents. We will also be sending a fruit and food basket home with the parents."
Pruitt said every member of the rescue squad is looking forward to seeing the joy and wonder on the children’s’ faces as they take it all in.
"Our goal at the Collinsville Rescue Squad is to continue our Operation: Rescue Christmas every year," she said. "We want the community to know we are here for them all the time, not just during emergencies."
Mitchell said they look forward to growing and helping as many families as possible in their community.
"We are a volunteer department and without fundraisers and donations, none of this would be possible," she said.
Although the group is set for their 2021 season, donations are welcome for the 2022 year.
The Collinsville Rescue Squad, comprised of 30 volunteers, expresses their thanks to every person and business that donated money or items to their cause.
"We could not have done this without them. Thank you," said Pruitt.
For regular updates and additional information, visit the Collinsville Rescue Squad on Facebook @Collinsville-Rescue Squad.
