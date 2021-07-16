Rockin’ and rollin’ at the 2021 senior prom

Getting back into the swing of things, the DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging is hosting its annual “Senior Prom,” at the Wills Valley Recreation Center on July 22.
Following the cancellation of last year's prom, local senior citizens are preparing to finally celebrate their Senior Prom - “Sock Hop,” a social dance originating in the 1950s.
The Sock Hop was characterized by informal dances involving pencil skirts, button-down blouses, long poodle shirts, while the males wore white t-shirts with rolled-up jeans or button-up shirts with dress pants.
COA Director Emily McCamy said the event is free and open to participants of the Council on Aging programs, partners of the COA and DeKalb County Residents ages 55 and older.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. featuring evening entertainment from local band “Still KickiN.”
Council on Aging Activities Coordinator Joyce Rabinowitz said this is the seniors' first major activity since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think this is like a new beginning for our seniors,” she said. “We have put a lot of love and work into this event and can’t wait for them to see the results. It’s something they enjoy and look forward to.”
The 2019 prom saw more than 250 attendees, staff and volunteers. With less than a week left, COA employees and volunteers have been working on decorations to transform the Wills Valley Recreation Center for the upcoming prom.
McCamy said this year's food donations include drinks from Coca-Cola Company and ice cream from Mayfield Dairy Farms, “in case participants want to make Coke Floats.”
“This event is being brought to you by the DeKalb County Council on Aging and the Wills Valley Recreation Center,” she said.
Rabinowitz expressed gratitude towards all the volunteers, family members and businesses who have loaned and donated items to make this year's Sock Hop a success.
Local seniors are encouraged to come out and dance the night away, eat, fellowship and enjoy the evening's performance by Still KickiN.
The Fort Payne High School Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) will assist attendees to their seats in addition to providing aid to seniors getting on and off arriving buses.
To register, call the DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging Center at 256-845-8590.
The Wills Valley Recreation Center is located at 4220 Godfrey Avenue, SE Fort Payne.
