JSU Field Schools offer adventure for kids

On July 6, JSU Field Schools has a science project exploration lined up for children. Expect the students to learn about animals, plants, bugs, and more.
JSU Field Schools, the organizers of these monthly sessions, invite you to bring your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and neighbors to join in the excitement.
With their expertise and dedication, they guarantee a creatively stimulating environment where young minds can thrive.
This event will take place at the Little River Canyon Center. The adventure begins promptly at 10:30 a.m. and concludes at 11:30 a.m. (CST). JSU Field Schools asks that you arrive on time, so that you do not miss one segment of the adventure.
To ensure your comfort and safety, please come prepared with suitable footwear for hiking, water to stay hydrated, and sun protection to shield yourself from the elements. JSU Field Schools wants to make your outdoor experience as enjoyable as possible.
While admission to this event is free, due to limited availability, we strongly advise you to register in advance to secure a spot for your child. With only 15 student slots available, early registration is key.
For more information or to pre-register, please contact JSU Field Schools via email at rmtaylor@jsu.edu or call them at 256-845-3548. Their friendly team will be delighted to assist you and answer any questions you may have.
This is an opportunity to kindle your child's sense of wonder, spark their curiosity, and foster a love for the natural world. If you miss this event, JSU Field Schools hosts a similar event on the first Thursday of each month.
