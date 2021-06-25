Fort Payne welcomes back annual Independence Day celebration

The City of Fort Payne will host its annual Independence Day celebration Thursday, July 1 at the Fort Payne Sports Complex from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.
Each year, the free event features various food vendors, live music and ends with a spectacular firework display.
The celebration is always a highlight for the city, but this will be a special event marking the return of large-scale, in-person activities.
“I think most people are ready to get out and enjoy an event. The crowds from Third Saturday have shown that people want to get out,” Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said. “I think it will be a well attended event. I just want people to be able to get out and have some fun and it being an outside event gives the opportunity to social distance if a person wants to do so. I certainly hope people will see it as a positive thing for the City of Fort Payne.”
This year’s firework show will be preceded by a performance from Boys in the Band - Alabama Tribute, who did two sold out shows in recent years, in addition to their recent shows in Nashville and Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Eufaula, Okla. Members include John Michael Weatherly as Randy Owen, Matty Croxton on bass as Teddy Gentry, Braxton Harris on drums and Marcus Mullins on lead guitar as Jeff Cook. They are joined by Craig Jacoway on rhythm guitar.
City officials said there will be food vendors set up this year, but there will not be bouncy houses like in years past. Parking at the Sports Complex located at 101 45th Street NE and admission for the event is free. It is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the night’s events. The fireworks show can be viewed from the venue or from any of the parking lots at surrounding schools and businesses. In the event of rain, the show will be moved to Friday, July 2.
To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/487927212409074/.
