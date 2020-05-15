Rainsville holds virtual law enforcement ceremony

The Rainsville Police Department, along with the First Responders Committee, held a ceremony Wednesday in recognition of National Police Week.
To practice social distancing, the event was held virtually via Facebook with event organizers at the First Responders Memorial in City Park.
“It gives me great pleasure to say how much I appreciate the work that our police officers do in the community,” Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said Wednesday. “They’re out there working 24 hours a day, seven days a week and they do a great job, and I would just like to thank them.”
The Rainsville First Responders Memorial was erected last spring and stands to honor the personal sacrifice of a fallen or current first responders. The memorial is the first of its kind in DeKalb County.
“This memorial is for the officers that have given their ultimate sacrifice through the years, our officers now and the future [officers], and so I would like to say thank you to all of them and God bless,” Lingerfelt said.
Police Chief Kevin Smith spoke during the event, saying 93 law enforcement officers have died this year from COVID-19 and 43 have died from various occurrences like gunshot wounds and car wrecks.
“Law enforcement officers sacrifice daily,” Smith said. “Everyday they put on a gun and badge and come to work and they do it willingly. They do it with a servant’s heart. So, this week, President [John F.] Kennedy in 1962, set aside for Law Enforcement Week to honor the sacrifice of law enforcement and first responders everywhere. If you see a police officer, thank them for their service because they don’t get it enough.”
The Rainsville City Council and city police officers were in attendance at Wednesday’s event.
– Sherrie Blevins of Mountain Valley News contributed photographs and WVSM Radio contributed audio.
