While self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic, many have turned to technology to stay connected to friends, family and associates. The Zoom cloud-based video-conferencing app has proven particularly popular for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education and socializing. Although it was launched in 2013, the software is new to most adopting it while quarantined at home.
Many said it was easy enough for their children to use.
“We’ve used it for my little man to see his classmates, and it was easy to use,” said Fort Payne’s Brandi Akins Rogers. Fort Payne native Mandie (Gulley) Ledkins said her daughter Lorelei has uses Zoom for connecting to her elementary school in Alabaster every day.
“I’ve been using Zoom to remote teach since the middle of March,” said Fort Payne native Dreama White. “It’s been a piece of cake for my students and myself. My girls have also been Zooming their dance and soccer - Alani dancing in the living room, Gabi having soccer practice in the backyard and sometimes I’m also on a Zoom session for school all at the same time. WiFi connectivity has been our biggest issue.”
Grown-ups use it to connect with others they can’t see while staying at home in isolation, including extended family members, social contacts and professional colleagues also working from home.
Before joining a Zoom meeting on a computer or mobile device, users download the Zoom app from the company’s website. Otherwise, they are prompted to download and install Zoom when they click a join link in an email from someone they know.
Each meeting has a unique nine, 10, or 11-digit number called a meeting ID that will be required to join a Zoom meeting. It is possible to join a conversation via regular telephone using a teleconferencing number provided in the invite. A step-by-step guide can be found at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Meeting.
A basic Zoom license is free, but the company offers plans ranging from $14.99-$19.99 a month with expanded features. With the free version, there is a 40-minute limit on group meetings.
A webcam is not necessary and audio-only participation may appeal to those who are not comfortable being on video. They can continue to listen and speak during the meeting, share their screen, and view the webcam video of other participants. All Zoom hosts can record and save to their computer unless this feature has been disabled.
There is typically a slight delay as the signal travels to other users’ devices, which can lead to a distracting echo if several people are connected at the same time and their audio is overheard playing on their speakers. To avoid this, users can click on the displayed icon muting their microphone, clicking again to reactivate it once it is time for them to speak. The use of headphones can also reduce this echo since device microphones aren’t capturing the delayed audio from other users speaking.
One really fun tool is enabling a virtual background if a user does not want others to see a cluttered room. This works best with a seamless green background and uniform lighting so a webcam can detect where the person ends and their background begins. Virtual backgrounds such as settings from the Star Wars movies can be uploaded.
Zoom’s telehealth product allows doctors to host remote consultations with patients, and it integrates with features such as multiple screen and device meetings, HD and wireless screen sharing, and calendar integration with Microsoft Outlook, Google Calendar, and iCal. Zoom can also be added to the Google Chrome browser, Gmail, Dropbox, Slack, Zapier, Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zendesk and other software.
Zoom has faced media scrutiny related to poor information privacy practices leading to unauthorized disclosure of its users’ personal information and a number of notable computer security vulnerabilities. “Zoombombing” is the term referring to cases when an unwanted participant joins a meeting to cause disruption.
For more information on using Zoom, visit https://support.zoom.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.