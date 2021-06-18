The DeKalb County Board of Education on Tuesday heard from BriAnna Upchurch from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts who presented the Fiscal Year 2020 Audit results.
Per the provisions of act 2006-196-act of Alabama, Code of Alabama 1975 Section 16-13A-7-3B, commonly referred to as the Schools Fiscal Accountability Act, Upchurch briefed the board on the legal compliance audits performed.
“Covering the period of October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020. We conducted our audit in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards and governing audit standards,” she said.
Upchurch said they also conducted an audit of the board's federal financial assistance program under the provisions of the uniform administrative requirements, cost principles and audit requirements for federal or commonly referred to as uniformed guidance.
“We noted no matters to indicate that the board had not complied in all materials with respect to applicable laws and regulations,” she said.
In addition, auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the board's major financial assistance programs that included the Title I programs in the special education cluster.
Aside from a positive audit report, Upchurch shaded the following findings:
• Finding 2020-001, during this fiscal year the board failed to separately record and maintain the restricted portion of special property tax.
• Finding 2020-002, casing at Geraldine High School revealed money received by teachers was not always turned in daily to be recorded and deposited. As a result, money was exposed to loss or theft.
Under Code of Alabama 1975 Section 16-13-A-1, the board is to ensure the sound fiscal management of board finances, requiring that teachers must use number recipe books and turn in money daily to be recorded and deposited. Also, teacher receipt books must be retained at the local school.
“Also, some receipt books were not retained at the local school and could not be examined for audit purposes,” said Upchurch. “The board closed schools in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all receipt books were not collected by the end of the school year. As a result, we cannot determine that money collected was properly recorded and deposited.”
Concluding her report, Upchurch provided the board with recommendations to ensure that local personnel follow the fiscal management procedures.
On another note, the board also heard from DeKalb Education Association President Devin Bouldin who announced the following 2021-22 officers: Bouldin will continue to serve as President, Vice President Clarinda Hambrick, Secretary Teresa Smith and the duties of Treasurer will be distributed amongst the three officers.
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved rescinding of motion on item 11(B) from the May 27, 2021 Board meeting on combining the salary schedules of the administrative assistant to the CNP director, administrative assistant to the superintendent and assistant to the federal programs coordinator.
• approved the FY 2021 Budget Amendment #2 pertaining to ESSER 2 application and ESSER 2 personnel.
• approved the principal contracts of Phil Bryan - principal - assigned to Crossville Elementary School - three-year contract - 7/1/2021 - 6/30/2024, Heath Blackwell - voluntary transfer from principal to previous tenured status and Jason Mayfield - principal - assigned to Geraldine High School - three-year contract - 7/1/2021 - 6/30/2024.
• approved the following retirements and resignations: Melinda Lands - itinerant school nurse - Fyffe Special Service Center - retirement - 8/1/21, Samuel Tidmore - secondary English language arts teacher and varsity boys soccer coach - Crossville High School - resignation - 6/1/21, Brad Waldrop - secondary mathematics teacher - Geraldine High School - resignation - 6/7/21, Brook Davidson - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - resignation - 5/27/21 and Jennifer Wayner - elementary teacher - Crossville Middle School - decline position - 6/9/21
• approved the transfer of Carla Hamilton - library media specialist at Henagar Jr. High School to itinerant library media specialist at Henagar Jr. High School / Ruhama Jr. High School (2021-144) (effective 8/1/21), Lezlie Blevins Pope - elementary teacher at Ruhama Jr. High School to itinerant ari instructional coach for the District (2021-155) (effective 8/1/21), Amanda Bryan Smith - Pre-k teacher at Fyffe High School to elementary teacher at Fyffe High School (2021-151) (effective 8/1/21), Carmella Mcallister- secondary mathematics teacher at Crossville Middle School to
secondary mathematics teacher at Sylvania High School (2021-091) (effective 8/1/21), Tonia Gilbert - itinerant special education teacher at Plainview High School to assistant principal (10 months) at Ider Special Services Center (2021-127) (effective 7/1/21), Avery Collins - itinerant el teacher at Collinsville High School to pre-k teacher at Fyffe High School (2021-159) (effective 8/1/21), Crystal Bramblett - pre-k teacher at Geraldine High School to pre-k teacher at Sylvania High School (2021-138) (effective 8/1/21), Amy Thomas - pre-k auxiliary at Plainview High School to pre-k auxiliary at Sylvania High School (2021-139) (effective 8/1/21), Molly Bowlan - elementary teacher at Crossville Middle School to elementary teacher at Crossville Elementary School (2021-141) (effective 8/1/21), Pam Knight from instructional coach at Geraldine High School to itinerant secondary literacy coach for the District (2021-118) (effective 8/1/21), Jesse Martin - itinerant special education teacher at Crossville High School to itinerant special education teacher at Fyffe Special Services Center (2021-100) (effective 8/1/21), Jake Peek - physical education teacher at Crossville High School to physical education at Collinsville High School (2021-117) (effective 8/1/21), Caseyisbell- elementary teacher at Collinsville High School to elementary teacher at Geraldine High School (2021-148) (effective 8/1/21) and Kristen Bates- elementary teacher at Collinsville High School to elementary teacher at Plainview High School (2021-150) (effective 8/1/21)
• approved the transfer of Ethan Jones - secondary social sciences teacher at Crossville High School to secondary social sciences teacher with assistant football coaching duties at Geraldine High School (2021-162) (effective 8/1/21). Board chairman Randy Peppers opposed.
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Lisa Dollar - itinerant special education teacher - Crossville Middle School (2021-051) (effective 8/1/21), Denise Downer - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School (2021-048) (effective 8/1/21), Jonathan Nelson - secondary social science teacher - Crossville High School (2021-094) (effective 8/1/21), Jeffrey Adkins - secondary mathematics teacher - Crossville High School (2021-125) (effective 8/1/21), Kolby Brannon - secondary social sciences teacher - Valley Head High School (2021-133) (effective 8/1/21), Brynn Hayes - secondary general sciences teacher - Ider High School (2021-143) (effective 8/1/21), Amanda Wilbanks - secondary english language arts teacher - Plainview High School (2021-145) (effective 8/1/21), Casey Goble - high school counselor (10 months) - Geraldine High School (2021-147) (effective 7/1/21), Jessica Aldridge - elementary teacher - Collinsville High School (2021-152) (effective 8/1/21), Heather Headrick - secondary mathematics teacher - Sylvania High School (2021-153) (effective 8/1/21), Autumn McMunn - secondary mathematics teacher - Valley Head High School (2021-154) (effective 8/1/21) and Jase Jones - secondary mathematics teacher - Fyffe High School (2021-163) (effective 8/1/21)
• approved the support placement of Starr Shaunta Dalton - cnp secretary - Central Office ( 2020-267)(effective 7/1/21), Kinsey Hawkins - bus driver - Henagar Jr. High School (2021-146) (effective 8/1/21), Debra Dianne Hamby - bus driver - Crossville Elementary School (2021-149) (effective 8/1/21) and Ryan Johnson - assistant custodian (9-months/7-hours) - Crossville Elementary School (2021-158) (effective 8/1/21)
• approved the following Special Education - IDEA B contracts: Jaclyn Ashley - summer program sped services, Janice Brown - visually impaired instruction and IEP support, Jadie Chester - Summer Program SPED Services, Amanda Chisenhall - summer school nurse, Lee Anna Faulkner - summer school nurse, Richlon Sabrina Gore - Summer Program SPED Services, Jeanie Green - pre-k testing and IEP Planning, Amy Lewis - summer school nurse, Baylee Rogers - occupational therapy, Tracy Tidmore - learning platform manager, Whitney Tinker - Summer Program SPED Services, Courtney Waldrop - summer program paraprofessional
• approved the following Migrant Summer Program contracts: Tanya Ford - teacher substitute, Joyce Haygood - teacher, Ashley Hudgins - EL teacher, Lorraine Kiker - art teacher, Emily Lozada - bilingual aide, Deb Myers - nurse, Julie Needham - nurse, Janie Peppers-Sherrod - teacher substitute, Alexandria Spurgin - teacher substitute and Krista Tilley - bus driver
• approved the following Summer Program contracts: Amelia Juan - 21st Century student aide - 21st Century, Maria Barrientos - 21st Century teacher assistant - 21st Century, William Edge - custodial services - Fyffe High School - ARI, LeeAnna Faulkner - nurse - Plainview High School - ARI, Darlene Mosley - teacher - Geraldine High School - ARI, Amy Thompson - teacher - Fyffe High School - ARI, Selina Alexander - CNP worker, James Barton - CNP worker, Betty Bowman - CNP worker, Sandra Bryan - CNP worker, Holly Dupree - CNP worker, Sarah Dupree - CNP worker, Kim Ford - CNP worker, Kristen Ford - CNP worker, Leslie Foster - CNP worker, Pauline Fountaine - CNP worker, Judy Hall - CNP worker, Stacie Harris - CNP worker, Angela Johnston - CNP worker, Judy Rains - CNP worker, Mandy Santiago - CNP worker, Libby Smith - CNP worker, Rita Tharp - CNP worker, Gloria Wilbanks - CNP worker, Harley Wilborn - CNP worker
• approved the following miscellaneous contracts: Heath Blackwell - DVA Preparation - ESSER, Josh Strange - custodial services - Geraldine High School, Jennifer Willoughby - custodial services - Geraldine High School and Beverly Ledbetter - instructional coach - ESSER II
• approved the following Summer Grounds Worker contracts: Eli Wade Carter - technology center, Charles Kilgo - Crossville High School, Wendy Olchawa - Geraldine High School, Carson Walston - Fyffe High School
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- permission to place personnel pending board approval
- heard from DeKalb County Assistant Superintendent Brian Thomas regarding the TEAMS ACT. – Editor’s note: Look for more information in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
- heard from Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Williams regarding the ESSER 2 application and upcoming projects. – Editor’s note: Look for more information in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
- approved to postpone the transition of Jr. High Schools custodians to a 12-month custodian salary matrix until the July 8, 2021 meeting.
- approved the administrative assistant to the superintendent supplement in the amount of $750 monthly.
- DeKalb County Vice Chairman Robert Elliott was recognized for reaching Level 3 with the Alabama Association of School Boards.
- Board member Chris Andrews provided a brief update on the superintendent selection process stating they had recently received packs of all qualifying applicants for review and would be beginning that process shortly.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 8, 2021 with the regular meeting at 10 a.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.