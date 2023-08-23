Thousands turned out Saturday at Guntersville's Civitan Park for the first-ever Dog the Bounty Hunter Fest Saturday. The event featured musical acts including Jeff Anderson, Tristan Baugh, and Worth the Wait, food trucks and vendors and a meet and great time with celebrities. There were a number of sightings of Duane "Dog" Chapman in northeast Alabama in the days before the event, including the Town of Ider, where his son Garry Chapman is a police officer.
Fun for all at Dog the Bounty Hunter Festival in Guntersville
