Fun for all at Dog the Bounty Hunter Festival in Guntersville

Duane 'Dog' Chapman was celebrated in Guntersville Saturday at the first-ever Dog the Bounty Hunter Festival. Pictured from left, Garry Chapman, Francine Chapman, the bounty hunter's wife, Kelly Lynn and her husband Chris Janson, and Duane "Dog" Chapman, photographed at Janson's concert Saturday night at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater.

 Elizabeth Summer | Sand Mountain Reporter

Thousands turned out Saturday at Guntersville's Civitan Park for the first-ever Dog the Bounty Hunter Fest Saturday. The event featured musical acts  including Jeff Anderson, Tristan Baugh, and Worth the Wait,  food trucks and vendors and a meet and great time with celebrities. There were a number of sightings of Duane "Dog" Chapman in northeast Alabama in the days before  the event, including the Town of Ider, where his son Garry Chapman is a police officer. 

